The Philadelphia 76ers struggled, especially James Harden, who finished with 11 points and was a no-show. They were eliminated in the second round once again, leaving the 76ers one big question: where does the future lie for Harden and Doc Rivers? What will happen with Joel Embiid? Joy Taylor breaks down on what the Sixers have to examine this offseason.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO