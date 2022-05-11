ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

This Is the County in the Greensboro-High Point, NC Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0fa0u8l600 Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 80,931,088 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with the virus -- and over 980,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Greensboro-High Point metropolitan area, located in North Carolina, a total of 177,878 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 23,473 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 24,737 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Greensboro-High Point is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Greensboro metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Guilford County in North Carolina has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 120,035 confirmed infections in Guilford County, or 22,926 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Guilford County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Greensboro metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 231 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Guilford County, below the 257 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Greensboro-High Point metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of May 9, 2022.

These are all the counties in North Carolina where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Guilford County, NC 22,926 120,035 231 1,208
2 Rockingham County, NC 24,220 22,106 322 294
3 Randolph County, NC 24,998 35,737 311 444

