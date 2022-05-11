ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

This Is the County in the Champaign-Urbana, IL Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0fa0u7sN00 Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 80,931,088 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with the virus -- and over 980,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Champaign-Urbana metropolitan area, located in Illinois, a total of 75,010 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 31,349 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 24,737 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Champaign-Urbana than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Champaign metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Piatt County in Illinois has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 4,540 confirmed infections in Piatt County, or 27,637 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Piatt County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Champaign metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 140 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Piatt County, below the 158 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Champaign-Urbana metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of May 9, 2022.

These are all the counties in Illinois where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Piatt County, IL 27,637 4,540 140 23
2 Champaign County, IL 31,513 66,004 138 289
3 Ford County, IL 33,333 4,466 493 66

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

Cities Where People Pay the Lowest Housing Costs

U.S. home sales skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic – hitting a 15-year high of 6.1 million in 2021. The spike in demand, coupled with declining inventory, have put upward pressure on housing prices. Renters have not been spared, as housing has become one of the key drivers of surging U.S. inflation. According to the Economic […]
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Health
Champaign, IL
Government
City
Champaign, IL
Piatt County, IL
Government
County
Piatt County, IL
State
Illinois State
County
Champaign County, IL
Piatt County, IL
Health
Champaign County, IL
Health
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Local
Illinois Government
Champaign, IL
Health
Champaign County, IL
Government
Piatt County, IL
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Illinois

There have been over 1 million deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the United States — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 303 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In Illinois, deaths attributable to the coronavirus per capita are about as common than they […]
ILLINOIS STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in South Dakota

There have been over 1 million deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the United States — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 303 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In South Dakota, deaths attributable to the coronavirus per capita are even more common than […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Covid#Metropolitan Areas#Omicron#Americans
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Massachusetts

There have been over 1 million deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the United States — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 303 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In Massachusetts, deaths attributable to the coronavirus per capita are about as common than they […]
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Connecticut

There have been over 1 million deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the United States — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 303 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In Connecticut, deaths attributable to the coronavirus per capita are about as common than they […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the City with the Lowest Rent in Illinois

U.S. home sales skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic, hitting a 15-year high of 6.1 million in 2021. The spike in demand, coupled with declining inventory, have put upward pressure on housing prices. Renters have not been spared, as housing has become one of the key drivers of surging U.S. inflation. According to the Economic Policy […]
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in California

There have been over 1 million deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the United States — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 303 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In California, deaths attributable to the coronavirus per capita are less common than they are […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Rhode Island

There have been over 1 million deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the United States — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 303 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In Rhode Island, deaths attributable to the coronavirus per capita are even more common than […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Washington D.C.

There have been over 1 million deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the United States — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 303 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In Washington D.C., deaths attributable to the coronavirus per capita are less common than they […]
WASHINGTON, DC
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in New Hampshire

There have been over 1 million deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the United States — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 303 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In New Hampshire, deaths attributable to the coronavirus per capita are less common than they […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

States Producing the Most Electricity From Renewable Sources

Amid ever-more dire warnings from many in the scientific community, the U.N. secretary general has recently listed the climate crisis among the top threats to global security. In an acknowledgement of the scope of the problem, President Joe Biden laid out a commitment to make the U.S power grid carbon-pollution free by 2035. To realize […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

115K+
Followers
75K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy