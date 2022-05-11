ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

This Is the County in the Cedar Rapids, IA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0fa0txDL00 Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 80,931,088 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with the virus -- and over 980,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Cedar Rapids metropolitan area, located in Iowa, a total of 64,326 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 23,974 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 24,737 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Cedar Rapids, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Cedar Rapids metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Benton County in Iowa has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 6,057 confirmed infections in Benton County, or 23,636 for every 100,000 people.

Though Benton County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Cedar Rapids metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 300 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Benton County, above the 272 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Cedar Rapids metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of May 9, 2022.

These are all the counties in Iowa where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Benton County, IA 23,636 6,057 300 77
2 Linn County, IA 23,760 52,775 262 581
3 Jones County, IA 26,711 5,494 355 73

