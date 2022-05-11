This Is the County in the Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 80,931,088 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with the virus -- and over 980,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford metropolitan area, located in Connecticut, a total of 233,825 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 19,334 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 24,737 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Hartford metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Tolland County in Connecticut has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 21,405 confirmed infections in Tolland County, or 14,150 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Tolland County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Hartford metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 181 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Tolland County, below the 322 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of May 9, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Tolland County, CT 14,150 21,405 181 274 2 Middlesex County, CT 17,876 29,204 294 480 3 Hartford County, CT 20,477 183,216 350 3,135

