This Is the County in the Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 80,931,088 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with the virus -- and over 980,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Lansing-East Lansing metropolitan area, located in Michigan, a total of 114,357 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 23,994 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 24,737 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Lansing-East Lansing, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Lansing metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Ingham County in Michigan has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 65,479 confirmed infections in Ingham County, or 22,613 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Ingham County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Lansing metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 265 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Ingham County, below the 289 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Lansing-East Lansing metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of May 9, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Ingham County, MI 22,613 65,479 265 767 2 Eaton County, MI 24,947 27,231 369 403 3 Clinton County, MI 27,790 21,647 266 207

