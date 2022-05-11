This Is the County in the Elizabethtown-Fort Knox, KY Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 80,931,088 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with the virus -- and over 980,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Elizabethtown-Fort Knox metropolitan area, located in Kentucky, a total of 42,251 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 28,059 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 24,737 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Elizabethtown-Fort Knox than they are nationwide, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Elizabethtown metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Meade County in Kentucky has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 5,816 confirmed infections in Meade County, or 20,532 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Meade County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Elizabethtown metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 233 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Meade County, below the 380 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Elizabethtown-Fort Knox metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of May 9, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Meade County, KY 20,532 5,816 233 66 2 Larue County, KY 26,406 3,738 516 73 3 Hardin County, KY 30,248 32,697 401 433

