This Is the County in the Green Bay, WI Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 80,931,088 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with the virus -- and over 980,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Green Bay metropolitan area, located in Wisconsin, a total of 102,355 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 32,217 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 24,737 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Green Bay than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Green Bay metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Kewaunee County in Wisconsin has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 5,894 confirmed infections in Kewaunee County, or 28,949 for every 100,000 people.

Though Kewaunee County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Green Bay metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 290 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Kewaunee County, above the 231 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Green Bay metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of May 9, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Kewaunee County, WI 28,949 5,894 290 59 2 Oconto County, WI 30,538 11,469 320 120 3 Brown County, WI 32,716 84,992 214 555

