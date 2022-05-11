ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

This Is the County in the Rapid City, SD Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0fa0tUoO00 Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 80,931,088 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with the virus -- and over 980,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Rapid City metropolitan area, located in South Dakota, a total of 41,900 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 28,839 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 24,737 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Rapid City than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Rapid City metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Custer County in South Dakota has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 2,033 confirmed infections in Custer County, or 23,714 for every 100,000 people.

Though Custer County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Rapid City metro area, its per capita fatality rate is closely in line with the regional average.

There have been a total of 303 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Custer County, compared to 298 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Rapid City metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of May 9, 2022.

These are all the counties in South Dakota where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Custer County, SD 23,714 2,033 303 26
2 Meade County, SD 25,624 7,027 233 64
3 Pennington County, SD 30,047 32,840 314 343

