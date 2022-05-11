This Is the County in the Owensboro, KY Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 80,931,088 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with the virus -- and over 980,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Owensboro metropolitan area, located in Kentucky, a total of 36,269 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 30,740 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 24,737 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Owensboro than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Owensboro metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, McLean County in Kentucky has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 2,622 confirmed infections in McLean County, or 28,100 for every 100,000 people.

Though McLean County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Owensboro metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 547 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in McLean County, above the 394 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Owensboro metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of May 9, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 McLean County, KY 28,100 2,622 547 51 2 Hancock County, KY 28,627 2,496 275 24 3 Daviess County, KY 31,171 31,151 390 390

