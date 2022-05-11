This Is the County in the Duluth, MN-WI Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 80,931,088 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with the virus -- and over 980,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Duluth metropolitan area, which covers parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin, a total of 68,738 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 24,635 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 24,737 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Duluth, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Duluth metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, St. Louis County in Minnesota has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 47,838 confirmed infections in St. Louis County, or 23,909 for every 100,000 people.

Though St. Louis County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Duluth metro area, its per capita fatality rate is closely in line with the regional average.

There have been a total of 265 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in St. Louis County, compared to 253 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Duluth metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of May 9, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 St. Louis County, MN 23,909 47,838 265 531 2 Carlton County, MN 25,526 9,072 270 96 3 Douglas County, WI 27,252 11,828 182 79

