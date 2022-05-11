This Is the County in the New Bern, NC Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 80,931,088 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with the virus -- and over 980,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the New Bern metropolitan area, located in North Carolina, a total of 29,373 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 23,401 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 24,737 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across New Bern is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader New Bern metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Pamlico County in North Carolina has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 2,616 confirmed infections in Pamlico County, or 20,531 for every 100,000 people.

Though Pamlico County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the New Bern metro area, its per capita fatality rate is closely in line with the regional average.

There have been a total of 220 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Pamlico County, compared to 218 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire New Bern metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of May 9, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Pamlico County, NC 20,531 2,616 220 28 2 Jones County, NC 22,950 2,225 402 39 3 Craven County, NC 23,799 24,532 201 207

