This Is the County in the Pine Bluff, AR Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 80,931,088 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with the virus -- and over 980,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Pine Bluff metropolitan area, located in Arkansas, a total of 25,781 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 27,918 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 24,737 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Pine Bluff than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Pine Bluff metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Jefferson County in Arkansas has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 18,600 confirmed infections in Jefferson County, or 26,411 for every 100,000 people.

Though Jefferson County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Pine Bluff metro area, its per capita fatality rate is closely in line with the regional average.

There have been a total of 393 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Jefferson County, compared to 413 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Pine Bluff metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of May 9, 2022.

These are all the counties in Arkansas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Jefferson County, AR 26,411 18,600 393 277 2 Cleveland County, AR 27,522 2,264 438 36 3 Lincoln County, AR 35,904 4,917 497 68

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .