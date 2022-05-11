This Is the County in the Portland-South Portland, ME Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 80,931,088 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with the virus -- and over 980,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Portland-South Portland metropolitan area, located in Maine, a total of 97,961 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 18,507 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 24,737 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Portland-South Portland is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Portland metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Sagadahoc County in Maine has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 5,421 confirmed infections in Sagadahoc County, or 15,367 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Sagadahoc County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Portland metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 91 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Sagadahoc County, below the 129 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Portland-South Portland metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of May 9, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Sagadahoc County, ME 15,367 5,421 91 32 2 Cumberland County, ME 17,643 51,330 125 363 3 York County, ME 20,290 41,210 143 290

