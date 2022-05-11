This Is the County in the Waterloo-Cedar Falls, IA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 80,931,088 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with the virus -- and over 980,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Waterloo-Cedar Falls metropolitan area, located in Iowa, a total of 41,121 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 24,170 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 24,737 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Waterloo-Cedar Falls, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Waterloo metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Grundy County in Iowa has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 2,570 confirmed infections in Grundy County, or 20,825 for every 100,000 people.

Though Grundy County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Waterloo metro area, its per capita fatality rate is closely in line with the regional average.

There have been a total of 357 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Grundy County, compared to 356 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Waterloo-Cedar Falls metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of May 9, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Grundy County, IA 20,825 2,570 357 44 2 Bremer County, IA 22,359 5,541 331 82 3 Black Hawk County, IA 24,818 33,010 360 479

