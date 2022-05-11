ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the County in the Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0fa0s7wn00 Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 80,931,088 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with the virus -- and over 980,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Spokane-Spokane Valley metropolitan area, located in Washington, a total of 136,222 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 24,531 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 24,737 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Spokane-Spokane Valley, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Spokane metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Stevens County in Washington has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 8,222 confirmed infections in Stevens County, or 18,596 for every 100,000 people.

Though Stevens County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Spokane metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 330 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Stevens County, above the 280 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Spokane-Spokane Valley metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of May 9, 2022.

These are all the counties in Washington where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Stevens County, WA 18,596 8,222 330 146
2 Pend Oreille County, WA 18,950 2,505 272 36
3 Spokane County, WA 25,206 125,495 275 1,371

IN THIS ARTICLE
