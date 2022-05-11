This Is the County in the Warner Robins, GA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 80,931,088 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with the virus -- and over 980,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Warner Robins metropolitan area, located in Georgia, a total of 47,941 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 25,240 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 24,737 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Warner Robins, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Warner Robins metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Pulaski County in Georgia has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 2,163 confirmed infections in Pulaski County, or 19,150 for every 100,000 people.

Though Pulaski County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Warner Robins metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 691 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Pulaski County, above the 374 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Warner Robins metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of May 9, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Pulaski County, GA 19,150 2,163 691 78 2 Peach County, GA 23,070 6,221 493 133 3 Houston County, GA 26,079 39,557 329 499

