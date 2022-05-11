ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

This Is the County in the Tuscaloosa, AL Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0fa0s3Pt00 Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 80,931,088 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with the virus -- and over 980,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Tuscaloosa metropolitan area, located in Alabama, a total of 66,182 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 27,416 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 24,737 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Tuscaloosa than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Tuscaloosa metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Pickens County in Alabama has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 5,262 confirmed infections in Pickens County, or 25,924 for every 100,000 people.

Though Pickens County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Tuscaloosa metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 503 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Pickens County, above the 411 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Tuscaloosa metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of May 9, 2022.

These are all the counties in Alabama where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Pickens County, AL 25,924 5,262 503 102
2 Tuscaloosa County, AL 27,248 56,188 381 785
3 Hale County, AL 31,786 4,732 712 106

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Alabama

There have been over 1 million deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the United States — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 303 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In Alabama, deaths attributable to the coronavirus per capita are even more common than they […]
ALABAMA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in South Carolina

There have been over 1 million deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the United States — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 303 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In South Carolina, deaths attributable to the coronavirus per capita are even more common than […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

The City With the Most Veterans in Every State

Young Americans enlist in the armed services for many reasons, including the opportunity to gain new skills, get physically fit, and earn financial assistance to pay for college. One of the most common reasons, however, is to serve the country. On top of the more than 1.4 million active-duty service members in the military, the […]
MILITARY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Washington

There have been over 1 million deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the United States — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 303 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In Washington, deaths attributable to the coronavirus per capita are less common than they are […]
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pickens County, AL
Government
Tuscaloosa, AL
Health
Local
Alabama Government
Tuscaloosa, AL
Government
Tuscaloosa County, AL
Coronavirus
Local
Alabama Health
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa County, AL
Government
Tuscaloosa, AL
Coronavirus
Local
Alabama Coronavirus
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
County
Tuscaloosa County, AL
County
Pickens County, AL
Tuscaloosa County, AL
Health
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in California

There have been over 1 million deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the United States — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 303 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In California, deaths attributable to the coronavirus per capita are less common than they are […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Connecticut

There have been over 1 million deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the United States — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 303 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In Connecticut, deaths attributable to the coronavirus per capita are about as common than they […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
24/7 Wall St.

States Producing the Most Electricity From Renewable Sources

Amid ever-more dire warnings from many in the scientific community, the U.N. secretary general has recently listed the climate crisis among the top threats to global security. In an acknowledgement of the scope of the problem, President Joe Biden laid out a commitment to make the U.S power grid carbon-pollution free by 2035. To realize […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Rhode Island

There have been over 1 million deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the United States — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 303 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In Rhode Island, deaths attributable to the coronavirus per capita are even more common than […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Covid#Metropolitan Areas#Omicron#Americans
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in New Hampshire

There have been over 1 million deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the United States — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 303 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In New Hampshire, deaths attributable to the coronavirus per capita are less common than they […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

Cities Where People Pay the Lowest Housing Costs

U.S. home sales skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic – hitting a 15-year high of 6.1 million in 2021. The spike in demand, coupled with declining inventory, have put upward pressure on housing prices. Renters have not been spared, as housing has become one of the key drivers of surging U.S. inflation. According to the Economic […]
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

The Grandest Historic Mansion in Each State

Owning one’s own home is a central piece of the American dream, and some Americans dream bigger than others. Throughout the centuries, wealthy residents nationwide have erected huge homes to house themselves and their families — as well as to flaunt their wealth. Though there are large historic homes all across the nation, each state […]
REAL ESTATE
24/7 Wall St.

The Best Chinese Restaurant in Every State

If you’re lucky, you live near a dependable, high-quality Chinese restaurant. And thankfully, it seems as if the majority of Americans are pretty darn lucky in this regard. From coast to coast, there’s no shortage of great Chinese places, and we’ve tracked down the very best one in every state.  To assemble our list, 24/7 […]
RESTAURANTS
24/7 Wall St.

18 States With the Worst Drought Right Now

Droughts have come and gone over the course of U.S. history. The worst periods of drought were in the 1950s and 1930s, though the droughts of the Dust Bowl era of the ‘30s remain the most extreme. Over the past 50 years, climate conditions have been generally wetter than average but getting drier since 2000. […]
HAWAII STATE
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties In the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest

After adding over 516,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 81.2 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 990,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average […]
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

115K+
Followers
75K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy