Bowie County, TX

This Is the County in the Texarkana, TX-AR Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0fa0s2XA00 Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 80,931,088 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with the virus -- and over 980,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Texarkana metropolitan area, which covers parts of Texas and Arkansas, a total of 33,071 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 22,042 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 24,737 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Texarkana is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Texarkana metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Bowie County in Texas has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 20,202 confirmed infections in Bowie County, or 21,524 for every 100,000 people.

Though Bowie County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Texarkana metro area, its per capita fatality rate is closely in line with the regional average.

There have been a total of 461 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Bowie County, compared to 479 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Texarkana metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of May 9, 2022.

These are all the counties in Texas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Bowie County, TX 21,524 20,202 461 433
2 Miller County, AR 21,913 9,589 414 181
3 Little River County, AR 26,415 3,280 838 104

