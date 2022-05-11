This Is the County in the Syracuse, NY Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 80,931,088 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with the virus -- and over 980,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Syracuse metropolitan area, located in New York, a total of 163,074 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 24,908 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 24,737 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Syracuse, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Syracuse metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Madison County in New York has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 14,148 confirmed infections in Madison County, or 19,827 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Madison County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Syracuse metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 178 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Madison County, below the 211 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Syracuse metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of May 9, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Madison County, NY 19,827 14,148 178 127 2 Oswego County, NY 23,903 28,469 160 191 3 Onondaga County, NY 25,947 120,457 230 1,066

