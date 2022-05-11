ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clackamas Review

Oak Lodge resident: Your voice, your North Clackamas Parks

By Anatta Blackmarr
Clackamas Review
Clackamas Review
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aEhHh_0fa0rq6g00 Anatta Blackmarr: Let's grow unincorporated community participation - to claim more agency in parks-and-rec decisions

With you, we make a difference in our North Clackamas Parks & Recreation District.

You vote for your NCPRD unincorporated area District Advisory Committee representatives, or you apply to be on the DAC. You have your voices heard by joining your local sub-area Parks & Rec residents' forum — to shape your parks future and help design a new Master-Systems Plan

With you, we take the connection between the unincorporated community and NCPRD to a new level.

Two key unincorporated town-hall meetings by Zoom will take place at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 18 and June 15. Preregister at ncprd.com/district-advisory-committee.

NCPRD sub-areas 1, 3, and 4 have openings for DAC representatives. To find your sub-area, go to experience.arcgis.com/experience/bc273577599544b7b3b7e51dd4623e1d .

To apply to be a DAC representative for your sub-area, go to web3.clackamas.us/abc . DAC applications are being accepted until June 8.

Many of us are working to grow unincorporated community participation — to claim more agency in parks-and-rec decisions. This comes about when we choose our local DAC representatives ourselves, rather than have them chosen for us. This comes about when the number of our representatives is proportional to our population — when we stay informed — and when we participate in our local sub-area parks forums for ongoing communication between residents and our DAC representatives and NCPRD's governing board, the Board of County Commissioners.

What do you want in your Parks & Rec District? Do you live in a park-deficient area?

Do you want parks at Jennings Lodge School, New Urban High School, the Justice property, the Hull property, the Bunnell property and the Concord property in your future Capital Projects Plan? New neighborhood pocket parks? Other parks? Park names chosen by the community? A long-range Master-Systems Plan based on community input, as well as district needs seen through an equity lens? Cultural events, classes and recreation programs for all ages, abilities and demographics?

What can you do? Bring your voice and find out more at the pair of public meetings, May 18 and June 15.

Anatta Blackmarr is a resident of Oak Lodge. For parks sub-area questions, contact FriendsofNClackamasParks@gmail.com.

