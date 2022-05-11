ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clackamas County, OR

OHSU professors: Clackamas County residents can 'age their way'

By Paula Carder, Walter Dawson and Ozcan Tunalilar
Canby Herald
Canby Herald
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tSBr6_0fa0rjAp00 PSU researchers: Aging and Disability Resource Connection streamlines access to information and resources

May is Older Americans Month, recognizing and honoring the contributions of older adults to our communities. Most Americans prefer to remain in their own homes and communities as long as possible, making this year's theme of "Age My Way" especially fitting.

There are many benefits to "aging our way." Independence, social engagement, positive relationships, a sense of purpose, setting and reaching goals — all contribute to ongoing physical and mental health.

Between 2010 and 2018, the number of Clackamas County residents age 60 years and older increased by 28,202 people, accounting for 80 percent of the county's overall population growth. Significant growth in the older adult population is forecast to continue through 2045. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OE9zV_0fa0rjAp00

Most older adults live in their own homes, either alone or with families and friends. Nearly 7 in 10 U.S. adults will need some type of long-term services and supports (LTSS) in their lifetime. We encourage Oregonians to take advantage of Older Americans Month and learn about the variety of LTSS available in your community.

Oregon emphasizes community-based LTSS, including housing, health care and social services for individuals who need assistance with meeting their basic needs and staying engaged in the community. These include such diverse programs as volunteer and employment opportunities, legal services, meals, transportation, information about health insurance and financial aid, support for family caregivers, in-home care services, adult foster care, assisted living, and nursing facilities. Find an overview of services available to Clackamas County residents by clicking here . https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UtLsU_0fa0rjAp00

Planning for long-term services that might be wanted or needed later in life can be a challenge. It's difficult to know what to plan for. Will I be healthy? Will I need in-home care? When will I stop driving? How long will I live? Do I have enough money? Will my parent be safe and well cared for? These are challenging questions to face, and many people struggle to learn about available services when there is an immediate need.

Our hope is that Oregonians choose to "Age My Way" because they know what services are available and how to access them before a crisis arises. We ask community members to share information about these resources with neighbors, partners and constituents.

A good place to start is the Clackamas County Aging and Disability Resource Connection (ADRC), which streamlines access to information and resources about long-term supports and services in the community. We encourage county residents to call the ADRC at 503-650-5622 and speak with a certified Information and Referral Specialist.

Despite the availability of a network of aging services, challenges remain. Even as the COVID-19 pandemic has further underscored the importance of building community infrastructure and social connection, we hope that new, innovative and high-quality services will be developed by individuals and organizations who see the value in supporting older adults "to age their way" in the community as our population continues to age and become more diverse.

Paula Carder is a professor with the OHSU-PSU School of Public Health and director of PSU's Institute on Aging. Walter Dawson is an adjunct research associate with PSU's Institute on Aging and assistant professor in OHSU's Department of Neurology. Ozcan Tunalilar is an assistant professor with PSU's Institute on Aging and the Toulan School of Urban Studies & Planning.

Comments / 0

Related
KDRV

New Oregon schools advisory in effect today

SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon's education and health departments are issuing a new "School Health Advisory for Continuity of Instruction." The new advisory insists schools use their layered approach of preventive measures, including masks, to retain in-person for the balance of the school year. The advisory says a pre-pandemic protocol for respiratory disease outbreak is in place with the state experiencing a respiratory illness increase as people relax pandemic guidelines.
OREGON STATE
Big Country News

Residents in Oregon's Klamath County to Vote Next Week on Possibly Becoming Part of Idaho

On Tuesday, May 17, Klamath County citizens will vote on whether they want to join the state of Idaho by moving the borders that separate the two states. If the movement is successful, the borders of Idaho will stretch all the way to the Southern Oregon coast, taking the majority of Oregon’s land with it. In doing so, Oregon will be reduced only to the densely populated Northwest corner of the state, west of the Cascades. Rural counties, including Klamath, will no longer fall under the influence of Salem, instead joining Boise to the east.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Clackamas County, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Government
Clackamas County, OR
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohsu#Assisted Living#Mental Health#Family Caregivers#Psu#Americans#Ltss#Oregonians
The Portland Mercury

City's Homeless Village for LGBTQ+ Portlanders Moving to SW Naito Today, Despite Neighbors' Pushback

The city-funded homeless village for LGBTQ+ residents, formerly located on SE Water Ave, is moving today to one of the city's first "Safe Rest Village" locations on SW Naito. The move of some 25 tenants comes on the heels of the village's somewhat rocky introduction to the neighborhood, spurred by what appears to be a communication breakdown between city offices and neighborhood groups.
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

As COVID-19 surges again, Oregon officials say it’s now a ‘a mild virus,’ in most cases

The COVID-19 subvariant, omicron BA.2, is on the hunt according to Dr. Jennifer Vines, the Multnomah County health officer. “It’s finding people whose immunity has worn off from the original omicron wave, it’s finding people who have yet to be infected or encounter the COVID virus,” Vines said. “And it’s making them sick – not terribly sick, it’s still a mild virus for the most part.”
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
oregonbusiness.com

Oregon OSHA Adopts New, Permanent Heat and Smoke Rules

Environmental and labor groups offer measured praise for the rules but say they still contain too many loopholes. Oregon’s occupational safety and health division, also known as Oregon OSHA, announced this week that it has adopted a permanent set of rules intended to protect workers from high heat and wildfire smoke.
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
opb.org

Everybody hates Portland: The city’s compounding crises are an X-factor this year

Your browser does not support the audio element. U.S. Rep. Earl Blumenauer has made a life’s work out of promoting and defending his hometown. In 2009, when conservative columnist George Will disparaged progressive Portland as out of touch with the rest of the country, Blumenauer punched back on the House floor. He offered to fly Will out to the Rose City for a debate and a glass of pinot.
PORTLAND, OR
KCBY

Money flooding into wide open race for new Oregon congressional district 6

PORTLAND, Ore. — The race to fill the representative seat in Oregon's new congressional district 6 is wide open. So are the candidates' wallets. On Tuesday, May 17, voters in parts of Washington, Yamhill, Polk, and Marion Counties, will be able to push through their new, top candidate into November's general election.
OREGON STATE
The Associated Press

Police: Cartels in Oregon are morphing their pot-growing ops

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Foreign drug cartels that established illegal outdoor marijuana farms in Oregon last year are adapting as pressure on them begins to mount, law enforcement officials said Thursday. New challenges are emerging as a task force created by the Legislature met for the first time to...
pnwag.net

Oregon Farmers Farmer Workers Asked To Take A Break Wednesday

Oregon OSHA is asking employers and workers to take a “Safety Break” on Wednesday. Aaron Corvin, with Oregon OSHA, said the 19th annual event is a “stand down”, allowing everyone to pause and reflect on the high value that should be placed on workplace health and safety. He said farms and ranches are among the most hazardous places to work.
Canby Herald

Canby Herald

Canby, OR
41
Followers
1K+
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

The Canby Herald is the community’s best source for local news, local readers count on. Every day it deliver stories about local people, events and what’s happening at city hall and in local schools.​

 http://www.canbyherald.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy