Molalla, OR

Molalla kicks of housing analysis

By Emily Matlock
Woodburn Independent
 4 days ago
Over the next year, the city of Molalla will analyze its housing needs as it continues to grow.

Per House Bill 2003, which passed in 2019, cities that reach 10,000 in population are required to conduct a housing needs analysis and housing production strategy.

Molalla's population crossed the 10,000 population threshold in December 2021. The city received a $55,000 grant from the Department of Land Conservation and Development to hire a consulting firm that will assist with the project and will partner with Emerio Design, a Portland planning company.

Over the next year, the city will conduct research and public outreach ahead of preparing a housing needs report and production strategy.

The Technical Advisory Committee for the project met for the first time May 3. The group includes representatives from the city planning department, Clackamas County and regional representatives, and Emerio consultants.

As the city continues to grow, development for 14 residential units already have been approved so far this fiscal year, with building plans for 153 more units. The housing needs analysis will determine where the city can best develop over the next 20 years, including possible urban growth boundary expansions.

A final draft of the housing needs analysis and production strategies are expected to be completed by December. Opportunities for community engagement, including open houses and public hearings, will be available early next year.

More information on the project can be found on Molalla's city communication website, current.cityofmolalla.com/urban-growth-boundary .

Woodburn Independent

Woodburn, OR
ABOUT

The Woodburn Independent has been serving Woodburn and the surrounding area for more than 131 years. As the community’s best source for local news, local readers count on the independent every day to deliver stories about local people, events and what’s happening at city hall and in local schools.​

 http://www.woodburnindependent.com

