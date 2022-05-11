ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Jays, Yankees square off again after tetchy affair

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r8Qhb_0fa0r3Ng00

Through the first month of the season, the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees have become well acquainted with each other and quite familiar with playing close games against each other.

After the most eventful meeting of the season series featured three Toronto ejections on Tuesday, the American League East foes face a quick turnaround Wednesday afternoon in the finale of a two-game series at Yankee Stadium.

The Yankees lead the season series 5-3, with six of the games being decided by three runs or fewer. On Tuesday, New York pulled out a 6-5 win on Aaron Judge’s three-run, walk-off homer in the ninth inning against AL saves leader Jordan Romano.

“I think both teams have aspirations,” Toronto shortstop Bo Bichette said. “There’s a lot of really good players on each side and obviously there are going to be competitive games.”

Judge’s homer gave the Yankees their 14th win in 16 games and put them in position to win their seventh straight series.

The long ball capped a night that saw the Yankees overcome getting no-hit into the sixth before three Toronto ejections. Reliever Yimi Garcia and pitching coach Pete Walker were tossed when Josh Donaldson was hit in the back following Giancarlo Stanton’s tying three-run homer.

In the seventh, Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo was booted after New York reliever Jonathan Loaisiga threw up and in against Bichette in a 3-3 game.

“That was the thing that kind of got me going a little bit,” Judge said of the sixth. “This is a team we’re fighting for each other, it doesn’t matter what the situation is. We’re always going to pick each other up.”

Toronto lost for the eighth time in 13 games since getting off to a 12-6 start. The Blue Jays took a 5-3 lead into the ninth after Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit an RBI double and scored on Alejandro Kirk’s sacrifice fly in the eighth.

“I’m proud of my team for coming back after all that (expletive),” Montoyo said. “Believe me, we could have said, ‘Oh man, the umpires are against us,’ and all that stuff. We battled back and we have the best closer in baseball there in the ninth inning, so actually the other way around, I’m proud of my team for coming back in a game like this.”

On Wednesday, New York’s Jameson Taillon (2-1, 2.84 ERA) will face the Blue Jays for the third time this season and the second straight outing. The right-hander held them to two runs and five hits on April 11 in a 3-0 loss in New York and then allowed one run on five hits in a season-high six innings of a 9-1 win at Toronto on May 3.

Taillon is 2-3 with a 4.20 ERA in six career starts against Toronto.

Jose Berrios (2-1, 5.34 ERA), who is coming off his worst outing of the season, will start for the Blue Jays. Berrios took his first loss of the season when he allowed season highs of six runs and eight hits in 4 2/3 innings of a 6-5 defeat against the Cleveland Guardians on Thursday.

Before the rough outing in Cleveland, Berrios had a 1.93 ERA in his previous three starts, two against the Boston Red Sox and one vs. the Houston Astros.

Berrios is 2-2 with a 4.83 ERA in six career starts against the Yankees. He last faced them on April 13 in New York, when he allowed three runs (including solo homers by Anthony Rizzo and Judge) in a five-inning no-decision.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Benches clear in Yankees-White Sox after Tim Anderson-Josh Donaldson incident

New York Yankees fans sure are glad Josh Donaldson is on their side because this guy has a way about him that agitates the opposition. It happened against the Toronto Blue Jays when he was jawing with the catcher before getting plunked by Yimi Garcia. Fans have seen him yelling from the dugout and making his presence known after just a month of action. A guy you hate if you’re playing against, but love if he’s on your squad.
CHICAGO, IL
Q 105.7

New York Yankee “Captain” May Have Led Miami Marlins To Ruin

New York and Florida have always seemed to have a strong connection, especially amongst part-time residents of each state. When New York Yankees Hall of Fame shortstop, Derek Jeter became a part-owner and CEO of the Miami Marlins franchise, many thought that connection was perfect for the struggling franchise waiting to take off with new ownership. Many, including myself, were wrong about that.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Donaldson
Person
Anthony Rizzo
Person
Vince Velasquez
Person
Jameson Taillon
Person
Bo Bichette
Person
Jordan Romano
Person
Homer
Person
Giancarlo Stanton
Person
Adrian Houser
NJ.com

Yankees, White Sox nearly brawl on field | Josh Donaldson, Tim Anderson at center

CHICAGO — Fight Sox!. The Yankees and White Sox nearly came to blows in the first inning of Friday night’s 15-7 victory by the Yankees at Guaranteed Rate Field. Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson and White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson were at the center of the fracas as both teams’ bullpens and dugouts spilled onto the field and players got into each other’s faces. No blows were thrown, but Donaldson and Anderson continued to taunt each other after the blowup.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Yankees Make Unique MLB History With A Bizarre Game

The New York Yankees are on an absolute tear. They own the best record in all of baseball and lead the American League East division by 4.5 games over the second-place Tampa Bay Rays. Their power has been the main reason for their success, but this is a Yankees ballclub...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brewers#Yankee Stadium#The Toronto Blue Jays#The American League East#Al
NJ.com

Yankees-White Sox lineups Friday: Anthony Rizzo sits, Aaron Hicks hits 9th, Gerrit Cole pitching (5/13/22)

CHICAGO — Here are the lineups for the New York Yankees and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on Friday, May 12, 2022. First pitch is at 8:10 p.m. AT A GLANCE: The Yankees continue their eight-game road trip tonight with the second game of a four-game set at Chicago-AL (1-0 so far)…will also play a four-game series in Baltimore from Mon.-Thurs.…went 4-1 on their five-game homestand, winning two-of-three vs. Texas and sweeping a two-game set vs. Toronto.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Aaron Hicks not in Yankees' Saturday lineup

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Hicks is being replaced in center field by Aaron Judge versus White Sox starter Dallas Keuchel. In 104 plate appearances this season, Hicks has a .217 batting average with a .624 OPS,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees history: 1928 and the lopsided, close pennant race

Wednesday’s win over the Blue Jays took the Yankees’ record to 22-8, and had them take a 4.5 game lead in the AL East at that time. While the Yankees have been good in general this year, they managed to open up that cushion thanks in part to their play against Toronto.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
FanSided

Toronto Blue Jays pitching prospects solid with 24-K performance

You can’t blame the other seven players on the diamond for the Dunedin Blue Jays, the Low-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, if they were slightly bored during Saturday night’s 1-0 win over the Tampa Tarpons, an affiliate of the New York Yankees. After all, it was the team’s pitcher and catcher who did the vast majority of the work as three Dunedin pitchers combined to strike out 24 Tampa batters.
DUNEDIN, FL
numberfire.com

Kyle Higashioka starting for Yankees on Saturday

New York Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Higashioka is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus White Sox starter Dallas Keuchel. Our models project Higashioka for 0.7 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Blue Jays prospects strike out 24 Yankees minor leaguers

DUNEDIN, Fla. — Prospects on the Class A Dunedin Blue Jays struck out 24 batters in a 1-0 win over the New York Yankees’ Tampa Tarpons in the Florida State League on Saturday night, the most in a nine-inning minor league game since at least 2005. Nick Frasso,...
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Dodgers hit with terrible Clayton Kershaw injury update

The Los Angeles Dodgers are placing superstar Clayton Kershaw on the 15-day IL and recalling LHP Garrett Cleavinger in a corresponding move, per Kirsten Watson. Kershaw was diagnosed with SI joint inflammation on Friday. The injury seemingly appeared out of nowhere, as there were no prior reports of the ailment. The official announcement came before his scheduled start at home against the Phillies.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

56K+
Followers
45K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy