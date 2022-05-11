ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

Veteran Advocate Craig Burnette Receives Order of the Palmetto

Cover picture for the articleVietnam veteran and community leader Craig Burnette received the Order of the Palmetto on April 27 at the grand opening of Warriors Once Again (WOA), a new transitional residence in Spartanburg for veterans experiencing homelessness. The Order of the Palmetto was presented on behalf of Governor McMaster by SC...

