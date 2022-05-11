Oregon City garden tours to benefit Village at the Falls

June 4 event seeks to raise money for empowering older neighbors to sustain independence

Next month you'll have the unique opportunity to view nine lovely private gardens and support Village at the Falls at the same time.

Village at the Falls is an all-volunteer program that seeks to empower older neighbors to sustain independence, stay connected to others and remain in their homes as they age. Proceeds of the tickets and donated art will be used to subsidize Village membership for those who need assistance.

Private gardens benefiting the Village are in Oregon City and the outlying areas of Redland and Beavercreek. Two locations feature dramatic cliff gardens overlooking Willamette Falls.

One garden includes 30 different "rooms," one looks like a rainforest with huge ferns tucked into a cliff, and a third garden features a century-old heritage tree. Along the way, participants will have the chance to view and purchase some unusual outdoor garden art such as bird feeders and metal sculptures.

Pottery and metal work by Brenda and Johnny Schellenberg will be featured at one of the gardens. Metal work by Mary Estes will be in the silent auctions. There will be several raffle baskets at various locations.

Oregon City garden tours benefit Village at the Falls

When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, June 4

Website: villageatthefalls.helpfulvillage.com

Tickets: $10 can be paid by card online, personal check to PO Box 264 Beavercreek, OR 97004; or by cash or check at any of the gardens.