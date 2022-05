BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — The good Samaritans who helpedsave an unconscious motorist are being honored by the Boynton Beach Police Department and city leaders for their heroism. Friday was the first time the good Samaritans and the woman they saved, Laurie Rabyor, had the chance to meet since that group of complete strangers worked together to save her. All of the good Samaritans put their own lives at risk to help save Rabyor.

