DALLAS — There is no way to explain what is happening to the Phoenix Suns this postseason beyond their biggest strength, consistency, becoming their biggest weakness. Phoenix’s dominant form of composed, skilled and tireless basketball has gone missing for large stretches over the last month. The latest instance was a mind-boggling 113-86 loss to the Dallas Mavericks in Game 6 on Thursday. One more performance like that on Sunday and a season that was the franchise’s best chance at a championship ever will end shockingly early.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO