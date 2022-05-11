Editorial: Want to cut gas taxes? OK. How do we fund road, bridge repairs?

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

We’re a good ways from knowing what options will be chosen in solving the tale of two bridges linking West Pittston and Pittston. As reported in a story last week, there was an audible and collective groan when consultant Timothy Brenner told a crowd of more than 200 residents that, regardless of what the final option is, bids for the work will likely not go out until 2026.

It’s a long time to put up with having one bridge closed since August, but this isn’t an issue that materialized in a matter of days or even years. The Luzerne County-Owned Firefighters’ Memorial Bridge (Water Street) was built in 1914 and last rehabilitated in 1984. It is easy to believe Benner when he said it is simply not designed for today’s traffic loads. It was closed because of a critical bent eyebar, but it has other spots of significant corrosion and rust, and still stands on the 1914 piers.

County Council Vice Chairman John Lombardo’s proposal that the span be rehabilitated rather than replaced so it can “continue to be part of the skyline for Pittston” has a lot of sentimental appeal, but little economic and traffic-flow sense. It would cost $2 million more to repair than to replace, and if replaced would still be posted with a 20-ton limit.

Replacing both with a single bridge might seem logical. The two bridges are about 0.2 miles apart. Surely, one would think without knowing all the details, a properly designed bridge with the right approaching traffic flow could handle everything.

Well, residents have dealt with one bridge since August, And the outcome belies any claim that one’s enough. Traffic increased from 12,000 vehicles to 20,000 per day on the state-Owned Spc. Dale J. Kridlo (Fort Jenkins) Bridge, and those using the bridge experience recurring congestion.

It is possible that changes in traffic flow management could make a one-bridge options viable, and frankly, with so much lag time before the project is even put out to bid, we have opportunity to try those changes. But based on all the information available so far, replacing both bridges seems the best overall choice. You can have your say, incidentally, by visiting the website penndot.pa.gov/RegionalOffices/district-4/PublicMeetings/Luzerne%20County/Pages/SR-11-Bridge-Project.aspx

But there’s another related issue with particularly timely relevance raised by all this, one voters should keep in mind as they go to the polls for the Primary election Tuesday, May 17: Gas taxes. Republicans in particular have been falling all over each other promising to cut them. The problem is that gas tax dollars are supposed to pay for roads and bridges and all the upkeep they require.

You don’t have to look very far to see that system is failing. There’s never enough money to pay for all the potholes, deficient bridges, eroding shoulders and shifting or decaying guard rails. These two bridges are an excellent local example of the inadequacy of our roadway infrastructure funding system, but they are hardly the only ones.

The gas tax is becoming inequitable anyway, with some people opting for more fuel efficient cars and growing number buying electronic vehicles. It will have to be replaced someday soon, and there are serious talks underway about the options.

But the replacement is the key. We are all feeling the serious impact of increased gas prices. The truth is, cutting or eliminating the tax wouldn’t be that big a help for many. But if you are favoring a candidate because they promise to cut fuel taxes, think of these bridges and ask how that funding will be replaced.

