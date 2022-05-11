ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prineville, OR

BACK IN TIME: 1997 - Teen warns kids on danger of loaded guns

 4 days ago
18-year-old asked to speak to students about his personal accidental shooting experience with loaded weapon

110 years ago

May 9, 1912

Stockholm. In the presence of nearly every member of the royal family, the Olympic games began here.

75 years ago

May 15, 1947

A school on the use of small airplanes for delivering supplies to forest fires was held at the Prineville airport May 8 and 9. Instruction was given by L. L. Colvill and L. Sohler of the regional office of the forest service in packaging, stowing and discharge of cargo. Trainees were in attendance from the Malheur, Deschutes, Fremont and Ochoco forests.

It is planned to use airplanes more extensively than ever before for supplying firefighters with tools and hot food on fire lines. On some remote fires, this may be the only means of supply, while on others, planes will be used until truck and pack string supply can start making deliveries.

50 years ago

May 11, 1972 Tragedy struck two Prineville families within two hours of each other Monday evening as two separate drowning accidents claimed the lives of Donald Coleman Young, 7, and Stephun Lee Kelhoyoma, 2.

Seventeen minutes after city police received a call for help, Stephen Lee Kelhoyoma was pronounced dead on arrival at Pioneer Memorial Hospital. The call came at 6:55 p.m. and stated that a boy had fallen into Crooked River near 960 W. Second St. A city patrolman and a fireman responded to the call and began to search the area, which was pointed out by several small children.

The search began about 80 feet south of the Highway 126 bridge, where the children said they had seen the boy fall into the water. Moments later, a second patrolman arrived; he located the boy 30 feet from the bridge. Artificial resuscitation was immediately begun, but the boy failed to respond. He was transferred to Pioneer Memorial Hospital by Prineville ambulance and was pronounced dead on arrival by Dr. Evan Jones, Crook County Medical Examiner. He placed the time of death at 7 p.m. -- just a moment before he was taken from the water.

25 years ago

May 8, 1997

As part of his community service, Andrew Joseph Shanley, 18, will soon be telling others about the dangers of playing with a loaded gun.

A circuit court judge sentenced the young man to 120 hours of community service for reckless behavior last March that resulted in the shooting of his 14-year-old sister.

The victim, Julie Shanley, was taken to Pioneer Memorial Hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to the head. She was treated and later released. Her brother was arrested and lodged into the county jail.

Police investigating the incident said the Shanley girl had been struck in the head by a bullet fired from a handgun at the Shanley's 801 N. Elm Street residence.

Reportedly, Andrew Shanley was showing the weapon, a .22 caliber semi-automatic pistol, to a friend, Simon Philip Green. The pistol fired as Shanley was waving it around, the bullet coming dangerously close to Green's ear, before ricocheting off an object and striking his sister.

