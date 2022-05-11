ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants beat Rockies for 9th straight meeting, 9-2

By CBS San Francisco
 5 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Alex Wood pitched into the sixth inning and didn't allow an earned run, Brandon Belt had an RBI double in his return to the lineup and the San Francisco Giants won their ninth straight against the Colorado Rockies, 9-2 on Tuesday night.

Curt Casali added three hits and two RBIs for San Francisco, which has won four straight since losing five in a row.

Wood (3-2) lost his previous two starts. He got into jam in the first inning before getting Elias Díaz to strike out looking, and the left-hander also fanned Garrett Hampson looking to end the fourth with a runner on second after the Rockies scored an unearned run.

Wood allowed seven hits and struck out four in 5 1/3 innings.

Yonathan Daza singled, doubled and tripled for the Rockies. C.J. Cron and José Iglesias each had two hits.

The Giants have had 10 or more hits in every game of their winning streak against Colorado but led 3-0 with help from the Rockies defense.

With the bases loaded, Luis González hit a chopper over the head of pitcher Antonio Senzatela that Iglesias bobbled behind the mound as Joc Pederson scored. Casali followed with an RBI single to right, and a second run scored when Charlie Blackmon failed to field the ball cleanly.

The Giants had their own defensive issues.

González ran to pick up Daza's double to left in the fourth, but the ball kicked off his glove for an error, allowing Ryan McGregor to score.

Senzatela (2-2) allowed five runs and seven hits in 3 2/3 innings.

After Belt's double in the fourth made it 5-1, pinch-hitter Austin Slater and Casali drew bases-loaded walks in San Francisco's three-run fifth.

THE OUT GOES 4-9-6

The second inning could have been worse for Colorado had it not been for a heads-up throw by Blackmon that resulted in a unique 4-9-6 out at second base. With two runners on, LaMonte Wade Jr. lined one that deflected off the glove of leaping second baseman Hampson into right field.

Casali, who was on first base, hesitated and took a step back toward first, slipped, then turned and ran the other way, giving Blackmon enough time to field the ball and fire a perfect throw to shortstop Iglesias, who had raced over to cover second.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Giants: Belt had been dealing with a stiff neck and was a late scratch Monday. ... Wilmer Flores was scratched because of lower back tightness. Mauricio Dubón started at third base in Flores' absence.

UP NEXT

Colorado's Chad Kuhl (3-0, 1.82 ERA) has allowed one run or fewer in four of his five starts this season. The right-hander is winless in three career starts against the Giants. San Francisco RHP Alex Cobb (1-1, 4.80) hasn't won since his first start of the season on April 12.

Comments / 1

Fan favorite Mauricio Dubón dealt by Giants to Astros

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Houston Astros acquired utilityman Mauricio Dubón in a trade with the San Francisco Giants on Saturday.The 27-year-old Dubón is batting .239 with two homers and eight RBIs in 21 games this season. He has big league experience at second base, third base, shortstop and center field."He really came together as a man, as a teammate, and as a baseball player," Giants manager Gabe Kapler said. "This is a great opportunity for him."The Giants received minor league catcher Michael Papierski in the deal. Papierski was assigned to Triple-A Sacramento."It's always nice to have a switch hitter...
Angels' Silseth dazzles in debut, Halos blank A's

OAKLAND (AP) -- Chase Silseth allowed one hit in six strong innings while becoming the first player from last year's draft to make his major league debut, leading the Los Angeles Angels to a 2-0 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Friday night.An 11th-round draft pick by the Angels last July, Silseth was still pitching in college for Arizona a year ago. He made eight appearances in the minors before getting called up from Double-A Rock City before the game to pitch for the big league club – five days before his 22nd birthday.Silseth (1-0) dazzled the A's with a...
