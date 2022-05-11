ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rebekah Vardy news – live: Coleen Rooney’s ex-friend cries in dock over online abuse

By Zoe Tidman,Holly Bancroft and Chiara Giordano
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AaUvo_0fa0hnUT00

Rebekah Vardy was in tears in the witness box as she was questioned about the online abuse that she and her family have received.

Coleen Rooney ’s lawyer David Sherborne referenced online rape threats against Ms Vardy’s daughter, which prompted the reality start to start crying and wipe away tears from her eyes.

She grabbed a number of tissues and started dabbing at her face but insisted she didn’t need to take a break from her cross-examination.

Vardy has told the court this morning that she directed her agent to look at Coleen Rooney’s private Instagram posts after she was involved in a car crash.

The wife of Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy is continuing to give evidence at the High Court in her libel trial against Ms Rooney, the wife of former England captain Wayne.

The court was told how in a January 2019 exchange, Ms Vardy’s agent, Caroline Watt, asked her: “Am I imagining this or did you say yesterday that Coleen had crashed her Honda?” the court heard.

“She defo has ... Go in the Instagram,” Ms Vardy replied, according to court documents.

