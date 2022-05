Death, taxes and Chris Paul getting hurt in the playoffs. All those certainties came true once again. Paul’s Phoenix Suns earned the No. 1 seed in the West thanks to their best regular season record in the NBA. The team advanced to the second round of the playoffs and went up 2-0 on the Dallas Mavericks and then 3-2. But they lost the last two games and got their doors blown off 123-90 at home in Game 7 for a totally embarrassing performance.

NBA ・ 3 HOURS AGO