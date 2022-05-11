ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Full List of 57 House Republicans Who Voted Against Ukraine Aid

By Darragh Roche
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The package includes $9 billion to restock U.S. equipment sent to Ukraine and $900 million in refugee...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 57

Corsair 4
4d ago

Good for them. We're heading to a recession with inflation highest since Carter and democrats keep printing more money.

Reply(16)
37
Conservative truth
4d ago

40 Billion???? No...spending is out of controll already...that money could help seniors and food banks and the disabled.

Reply(3)
24
Dindu Nuffins.
3d ago

NEWSWEEK be like ""Let me print their names n smear them"" .. Well surprise surprise because from the looks of it most people in here agree with them of not sending anymore aid/money.. If they were democrats not wanting to send the aid it wouldn't change anything.. It's the right thing not to do.

Reply
13
Newsweek

Newsweek

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

