HS scoreboard (5/10/22)
WCIA — Scores from around Central Illinois including highlights of wins from Warrensburg-Latham soccer and Meridian softball.
SOCCER:
Warrensburg-Latham 9, Uni High 1
SOFTBALL:
Meridian 7, Tuscola 6
Mahomet-Seymour 3, Bloomington 0
Unity 2, Illinois Valley Central 1
Maroa-Forsyth 13, Prairie Central 0
Salt Fork 8, Armstrong 1
Mattoon 19, Taylorville 0
Teutopolis 6, Effingham 4
LeRoy 13, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 5
North Vermillion 13, Hoopeston 5
BASEBALL:
Westville 11, Watseka 1
