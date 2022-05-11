ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

ITV Ad Revenue Jumps 16 Percent in First Quarter, Studio Unit Grows 23 Percent

By Georg Szalai
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WGITf_0fa0fhhB00

U.K. TV giant ITV reported its first-quarter revenue on Wednesday, including a 16 percent jump in advertising revenue to 468 million pounds ($578 million).

The company, led by CEO Carolyn McCall, also said its production arm ITV Studios saw revenue increase 23 percent in the opening period of 2022 to 458 million pounds ($565 million) and touted a 24 percent increase in digital revenue to 82 million pounds ($101 million). Total ITV revenue for the first quarter grew 18 percent to 834 million pounds ($1.03 billion).

More from The Hollywood Reporter

ITV had earlier in the year predicted a first-quarter ad revenue of around 16 percent, as reported, saying at the time that demand had “remained strong.” On Wednesday, the firm said that the first quarter benefited from “good demand across the majority of advertising sectors,” with January ad revenue growing 15 percent over the year-ago period, February ending up 20 percent and March up 15 percent. “Within this, digital advertising revenue remains very strong, up 27 percent,” ITV said.

However, the company also reiterated previous comments that “advertising comparatives get much tougher in the second quarter and third quarter,” given last year’s Euro soccer tournament. ITV added that it was also “mindful of the macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty.”

With that in mind, it forecast that second-quarter ad revenue would be down around 6 percent. That would leave the first half of 2022 up around 5 percent compared to the same period in 2021. “April 2022 total advertising revenue was up 9 percent, and we forecast May to be down around 8 percent and June to be down around 15 percent,” the company detailed.

Compared with 2019, meaning before the coronavirus pandemic, first-quarter ad revenue was up 12 percent, while the second quarter is forecast to be up around 2 percent, which would leave the first half up around 7 percent.

ITV Studios had a “particularly strong” first quarter, “with a wide range of new and returning programs and formats delivered in the U.K. and internationally, including a number of programs delayed from the fourth quarter of 2021,” the company said. Among shows delivered during the period were Holding , Why Didn’t They Ask Evans , Murder in Provence and the second seasons of Physical and Noughts and Crosses .

The studio arm “has an exciting pipeline of scripted and unscripted programs in the second quarter and the remainder of the year,” ITV said and touted its diversification efforts across genres and geographies. “Scripted is growing strongly with programs such as Snowpiercer (USA), The Outlaws (U.K.), The Suspect (U.K.), Django (Italy) and Summertime (Italy). Unscripted programs expected to be delivered this year include Hell’s Kitchen USA, The Chase USA, as well as Love Island in the U.K., USA, Australia, Netherlands, Spain and Germany.”

ITV also highlighted that revenue from streaming platforms globally “continue to grow with development deals or commissions with most of the major streaming platforms, including Inganno and One Piece for Netflix, Love Island USA for Peacock and a Benjamin Franklin drama for AppleTV+.”

Growing its own streaming business is also a big focus for ITV’s team. In March, the company unveiled plans to “supercharge” its streaming business with a “digital first” content strategy. As part of that, it announced ITVX, which it touted as the U.K.’s first AVOD/SVOD platform, which is set to launch in the fourth quarter. Its viewers will be able to watch thousands of hours of content for free on an advertising-funded tier or choose a subscription service that will provide all that content ad-free in addition to thousands additional hours of British box sets from ITV’s streamer BritBox and other partners’ content.

On Wednesday, ITV said it was “continuing to strengthen and evolve ITV’s streaming experience,” highlighting a “significant increase in the content available for streaming with 6,000 hours of content, up from 4,000 at the end of December 2021.” The majority of its scripted programs are now available for streaming in full at the same time as the initial broadcast, it added. “This has helped drive the best-ever start to the year for drama viewing online with 125 million streams for the four months to the end of April, up 8 percent” over the same period in 2021. And the company touted that “Warner content is now available, including titles such as The Sex Lives of College Girls , The OC and One Tree Hill .”

Meanwhile, its BritBox U.K. streaming service “has rolled out an exciting lineup of new original content, including Why Didn’t They Ask Evans and Murder in Provence , growing subscriptions since the beginning of the year,” ITV said without providing further details. “BritBox International is delivering good growth in subscriptions in line with our plan across the U.S., Canada, Australia and South Africa and the recent successful launch in the Nordics.”

All in all, ITV on Wednesday touted its momentum across business lines. “We are focused on the three core drivers of value for ITV,” said McCall. “We are growing Studios with a strong quarter and an exciting pipeline of scripted and unscripted programs as we further diversify the business by genre, by geography and by customer and grow ahead of the market. In Media and Entertainment, we maintained the strength of our linear business, where we secured 93 percent of the largest commercial audiences. And we are making good progress in our goal to supercharge streaming by increasing our hours of content by 50 percent in the quarter to 6,000 hours and making available the majority of scripted programs in full for streaming at the same time as the initial broadcast.”

She added: “All of this provides a solid foundation for ITVX – our free, ad-funded streaming service – which is on track for launch in the fourth quarter, and we remain confident that we will deliver at least £750 million ($925 million) of digital revenue by 2026.”

Click here to read the full article.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Cineplex Shrinks First-Quarter Loss Amid Box Office Recovery

Cineplex CEO Ellis Jacob doesn’t see Hollywood studios returning to releasing tentpoles in cinemas and in the home on the same day anytime soon. “I would say all the studios are pretty well there as far as saying, even if we have streaming content, we are better off releasing it theatrically,” Jacob told The Hollywood Reporter after returning from CinemaCon in Las Vegas.More from The Hollywood ReporterEvents of the Week: 'Hacks,' 'Good Mourning' and More'True Lies' Reboot Ordered to Series at CBSInternational Cinematographers Guild Elects New President Following the release of Cineplex’s first-quarter financial results Friday, with a shrunken loss and a...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Streamer BritBox International Provides “a Sanctuary, a Haven,” CEO Says

Why do consumers in the U.S. and other parts of the world pay for streaming service BritBox International? It might simply come down to providing a British-flavored form of escapism through its deep library of Brit hit programming from the likes of ITV and the BBC, according to one top executive. “It is clearly an alternative for a group of people,” Reemah Sakaan, the CEO of BritBox International, said at the Media and Telecoms 2022 & Beyond conference, organized by Deloitte and Enders Analysis, on Thursday. “It is…a sanctuary, a haven.”More from The Hollywood ReporterCannes: Mads Mikkelsen to Return as 'The...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Management 360 Rebrands as It Plots Broader Production Presence

Management 360, the longtime management and production banner, has changed its name to Entertainment 360. The company, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, said the move is designed to reflect the shift the firm has undergone over time as it has become a larger presence in the production world.More from The Hollywood ReporterSelena Gomez's Colorful New Cookware with Our Place Is Fit For Stylish ChefsBlack Bear, New Regency Form Non-Fiction Venture Double Agent'Time Traveler's Wife' Stars Rose Leslie, Theo James on Show's Lesson to "Not Worry About the Future and the Past" “Reflecting upon two decades of milestones, we are...
BUSINESS
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vanessa Hudgens
Person
Jacob Tremblay
Person
Carolyn Mccall
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Itv Studios#Advertising Revenue#Studio Unit Grows#European#Jacob Tremblay Teaming
The Hollywood Reporter

Warner Bros. Discovery Upgraded By Wall Street Analysts on Spending Strategy

Warner Bros. Discovery’s content spending strategy has already won over some Wall Street analysts.  Cowen analysts upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery to outperform from market performance Thursday, calling CEO David Zaslav’s plan to not outspend competitors such as Netflix a “relief.” Warner Bros. Discovery has a robust content library, with film franchises such as Batman and Harry Potter, and therefore can already be competitive in the streaming wars, the analysts say. More from The Hollywood ReporterWarner Bros. Discovery, BT Strike Deal for U.K. Sports Joint VentureTom Ascheim's Role at Warner Bros. Discovery Also EliminatedBrett Weitz's Role as GM of TNT, TBS and TruTV...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix Tells Employees to “Spend Our Members’ Money Wisely” in New Memo

Netflix is advising its employees to be fiscally responsible, while facing a loss of subscribers that has sparked fears about the viability of streaming services.  The employee directive comes in an updated culture memo by the company Thursday. Under the “Judgment” section of the memo, Netflix tells employees to “spend our members’ money wisely” — phrasing that the company used in a 2018 letter to shareholders but has not formalized for staff until now.More from The Hollywood ReporterMarta Kauffman on the Inspiration of 'Grace and Frankie' and Her Hopes Amid a Shifting IndustryNorm Macdonald Shot Secret Final Netflix Stand-Up Special Before...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Endeavor Beats Wall Street Estimates As Live Events Bounce Back

Endeavor topped Wall Street expectations in Q1 2022, beating on revenue and earnings per share as the company’s segments continue to see growth return in a world with significantly fewer COVID-19 restrictions. The company reported revenue of $1.47 billion, net income of $517.7 million, adjusted EBITDA of $314.4 million and earnings per share of $1.16. Wall Street consensus had been for revenue of $1.33 billion and EPS of $0.30.More from The Hollywood ReporterDisney's Lofty Streaming Subscriber Target Divides Wall StreetDisney+ Hits 137.7M Subscribers, Beating Wall Street Expectations in StreamingITV Ad Revenue Jumps 16 Percent in First Quarter, Studio Unit Grows 23...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Netflix
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Images of a Nordic Drama’: Film Review | Hot Docs 2022

Stories of outsider artists are usually wrapped in a certain romantic glow: the solitary pursuit, the single-minded vision, the obscurity and indifference to fashion. Sometimes the artist never sought recognition; sometimes they did and were met with a cold shoulder, casting that romantic glow in the shadow of rejection. For Aksel Waldemar Johannessen, who died in 1922 at age 42, apparently having succumbed to alcoholism, life in the shadows was the very subject of his work. He painted the proletariat, the people of the streets, the prostitutes and the dipsomaniacs, and he often made himself a subject, with brutal, unfiltered...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Hollywood Reporter

Twitter CEO Ushers in Budget Cuts Amid Elon Musk Deal Tumult

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal clarified Friday that he was the force behind recent executive exits, not Elon Musk, whose acquisition offer hangs in the balance.  On Thursday, Agrawal fired Twitter’s general manager Kayvon Beykpour and Bruce Falck, the company’s revenue product lead. And on Friday, Musk said his $44 billion offer to buy Twitter was “temporarily on hold” as he looked for further calculation on the number of spam and bot accounts on the platform. He followed up by tweeting he was “still committed to acquisition.”More from The Hollywood ReporterElon Musk: "Twitter Deal Temporarily on Hold"Twitter Pushes Out Two Execs Ahead...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Elon Musk: “Twitter Deal Temporarily on Hold”

His megadeal to acquire social media giant Twitter is “temporarily on hold,” Tesla and SpaceX boss Elon Musk tweeted Friday. “Twitter deal temporarily on hold pending details supporting calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5% of users,” he said, providing a link to an early May Reuters article citing a Twitter regulatory filing. In that filing, the company estimated how many of its “monetizable daily active users” were false or spam accounts, the report noted.More from The Hollywood ReporterTwitter Pushes Out Two Execs Ahead Of Elon Musk Deal CloseElon Musk Says He'd Allow Trump Back on Twitter, Get...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
40K+
Followers
12K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy