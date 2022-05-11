ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Survivor’, ‘Black Mirror’ Producer Banijay to Go Public in $4B Merger

By Scott Roxborough
 4 days ago
Banijay , the French-based production company whose hits shows include Survivor , Black Mirror and MasterChef , is set to merge with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), or “blank check company” backed by billionaires Bernard Arnault and Vincent Bolloré.

The deal would see Banijay’s assets folded into a new company, called FL Entertainment, together with Betclic, an online sports gambling company. FL Entertainment will merge with SPAC Pegasus Entrepreneurs, which is backed by European asset management company Tikehau Capital and investment firm Financière Agache. The group will be floated on Amsterdam’s Euronext stock market on July 1 with an initial enterprise value of $7.58 billion (€7.2 billion), a figure that includes debt. The company’s equity value is around $4.3 billion (€4.1 billion).

Existing shareholders in Banijay and Betclic’s, including French media giant Vivendi, have agreed to reinvest in the new company. Banijay Chairman Chairman Stéphane Courbit called the merger a new “milestone” in the company’s development.

“In forming FL Entertainment with Pegasus Entrepreneurs, our Chairman Stéphane Courbit has created new opportunities for Banijay to grow and maintain its resilient position in the market,” Banijay CEO Marco Bassetti said in a statement. “Aligning us with gold standard ESG and business excellence targets, the listing further strengthens our offering and we are all proud of the efforts of the wider LOV Group team in reaching this momentous milestone.”

Banijay is one of the world’s largest television production groups, with more than 120 production companies across 22 countries. In 2019 Banijay acquired Endemol Shine, producer of The Voice and Big Brother , for $2.2 billion.

The deal comes as private equity investment is pouring into the entertainment industry, with PE groups like Blackstone backing Candle Media, an investment venture which acquired kids television group Moonbug Entertainment, Fauda producers Faraway Road Productions, and Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine, and KKR investing in the merged group of French and German film and TV companies Mediawan and Leonine.

Netflix is advising its employees to be fiscally responsible, while facing a loss of subscribers that has sparked fears about the viability of streaming services.  The employee directive comes in an updated culture memo by the company Thursday. Under the "Judgment" section of the memo, Netflix tells employees to "spend our members' money wisely" — phrasing that the company used in a 2018 letter to shareholders but has not formalized for staff until now.
Management 360, the longtime management and production banner, has changed its name to Entertainment 360. The company, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, said the move is designed to reflect the shift the firm has undergone over time as it has become a larger presence in the production world.
Fast-rising European financier and producer Anton, which has backed films including Paddington and TV shows such as His Dark Materials, has teamed with global talent management company Range Media Partners on a new European development slate of features. The alliance has been forged with Anton having expanding its U.K. and European production activities and with Range Media Partners developing its production pipeline outside of the U.S., last year hiring Oliver Riddle to lead a new London-based international division.
Charter Communications and Comcast has picked Marcien Jenckes to lead their recently-unveiled 50:50 joint venture to launch a next-generation streaming platform on varied branded 4K streaming devices and smart TVs. Jenckes has served as president of advertising for Comcast Cable since 2017. In his new role, he will develop the nationwide streaming platform and its monetization models.
NBCUniversal, Film London and London’s Mayor Launch Inclusive Movie Industry Training Partnership

Young Londoners from underrepresented communities will work in various creative disciplines behind the camera on Universal U.K. productions including Wicked and Fast X, through a new partnership between NBCUniversal, Film London and London's Mayor's office. The partnership effectively combines NBCU's Below-the-Line Traineeship program, which launched in 2021 to provide on and off-the-job training and mentorship; and Film London's Equal Access Network (EAN), helping Londoners from underrepresented communities enter the film and TV industry.
Streamer BritBox International Provides “a Sanctuary, a Haven,” CEO Says

Why do consumers in the U.S. and other parts of the world pay for streaming service BritBox International? It might simply come down to providing a British-flavored form of escapism through its deep library of Brit hit programming from the likes of ITV and the BBC, according to one top executive. "It is clearly an alternative for a group of people," Reemah Sakaan, the CEO of BritBox International, said at the Media and Telecoms 2022 & Beyond conference, organized by Deloitte and Enders Analysis, on Thursday. "It is…a sanctuary, a haven."
Warner Bros. Discovery Upgraded By Wall Street Analysts on Spending Strategy

Warner Bros. Discovery's content spending strategy has already won over some Wall Street analysts.  Cowen analysts upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery to outperform from market performance Thursday, calling CEO David Zaslav's plan to not outspend competitors such as Netflix a "relief." Warner Bros. Discovery has a robust content library, with film franchises such as Batman and Harry Potter, and therefore can already be competitive in the streaming wars, the analysts say.
‘Doctor Strange’ VFX Company Framestore Names Mel Sullivan CEO

Visual effects giant Framestore — whose latest work can be seen in Disney/Marvel's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness — has promoted COO Mel Sullivan to CEO, with founding partner and CEO of 26 years William Sargent stepping into a new role as chairman of the Framestore and Company 3 group. Framestore, the London-headquartered visual effects house whose work on Gravity and Blade Runner 2049 won VFX Oscars, has experienced rapid growth since its acquisition of postproduction giant Company 3, VFX business Method Studios and their sister companies in November of 2020.
Twitter CEO Ushers in Budget Cuts Amid Elon Musk Deal Tumult

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal clarified Friday that he was the force behind recent executive exits, not Elon Musk, whose acquisition offer hangs in the balance.  On Thursday, Agrawal fired Twitter's general manager Kayvon Beykpour and Bruce Falck, the company's revenue product lead. And on Friday, Musk said his $44 billion offer to buy Twitter was "temporarily on hold" as he looked for further calculation on the number of spam and bot accounts on the platform. He followed up by tweeting he was "still committed to acquisition."
Endeavor Beats Wall Street Estimates As Live Events Bounce Back

Endeavor topped Wall Street expectations in Q1 2022, beating on revenue and earnings per share as the company's segments continue to see growth return in a world with significantly fewer COVID-19 restrictions. The company reported revenue of $1.47 billion, net income of $517.7 million, adjusted EBITDA of $314.4 million and earnings per share of $1.16. Wall Street consensus had been for revenue of $1.33 billion and EPS of $0.30.
Cineplex Shrinks First-Quarter Loss Amid Box Office Recovery

Cineplex CEO Ellis Jacob doesn't see Hollywood studios returning to releasing tentpoles in cinemas and in the home on the same day anytime soon. "I would say all the studios are pretty well there as far as saying, even if we have streaming content, we are better off releasing it theatrically," Jacob told The Hollywood Reporter after returning from CinemaCon in Las Vegas.
