QUESTION OF THE DAY: Should Donald Trump be allowed back on Twitter?

Billionaire Elon Musk said Tuesday that he will allow former president Donald Trump back on Twitter if his deal to buy the company goes through.

Trump was banned from the platform after the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot, while he was still president. Twitter said at the time that Trump had repeatedly violated its community standards.

