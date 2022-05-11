Former congressman Johnson dead at 75

Johnson

Retired U.S. Rep. Tim Johnson, who represented Crawford County as part of the 15th Congressional District, has died.

Johnson, 75, died Monday night at his Urbana home amid family and friends.

Johnson served in Congress from 2001 to 2013. He had previously been a member of the Illinois House of Representatives from 1977 to 2001. He is remembered for his hard-working spirit, lasting impact on the community and positive attitude.

His first elected position was on the Urbana City Council in 1971. He was last elected to the board of Champaign’s Parkland College in 2015. He never lost an election race.

U.S. Rep. Mary Miller and her husband, State Rep. Chris Miller, both issued statements after hearing of Johnson’s death.

“Congressman Tim Johnson was a dedicated advocate for downstate Illinois,” Mary Miller said. “He loved his family and everyone around him and he was a comforting source of guidance and advice that I always appreciated.”

“He served our community, state and country for over five decades. We’ll all miss him but so many of us have great memories as well. I will miss talking with him on my way to and from D.C.,” she added.

“Today is a sad day for Illinois,” Chris Miller said. “Tim Johnson was a true champion of the people who understood that the key to being a good representative was being an advocate for his constituents.

“His constituent service was second to none and he made the people he represented his top priority. He was a great congressman and an even better friend. My prayers are with his family. We lost a real patriot and there is no question Tim Johnson will be missed.”

Funeral arrangements are incomplete.