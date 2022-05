(CBS4) — Pathologists with Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) confirmed Friday the most recent positive test for highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) among the state’s wild bird population has come from a pelican found May 4 in Jackson County. In a press release Friday, CPW stated the pelican was euthanized and tested after it exhibited HPAI symptoms. Since March 24, when the first confirmed HPAI case was found in wild geese in northeastern Colorado, the disease has been confirmed in several species of wild birds in Routt, Jackson and Grand counties in Colorado. The state’s first case of the disease in flock of...

