Cannes’ Un Certain Regard Title ‘Joyland’ Swooped on by Condor in France (EXCLUSIVE)

Condor has picked up French rights to Saim Sadiq ’s drama “Joyland” ahead of its world premiere in Cannes’ Un Certain Regard. The title, the first Pakistani film to be selected in Cannes, will vie for the Caméra d’Or.

Film Constellation is representing international sales rights. WME Independent is representing North American rights.

Sadiq’s debut feature centers on the extended patriarchal Ranas family, who yearn for the birth of another boy. Meanwhile, their youngest son secretly joins an erotic dance theater and falls for an ambitious trans starlet. Their impossible love story slowly illuminates the entire Rana family’s desire for a sexual rebellion.

Condor’s slate also includes Joanna Hogg’s “The Souvenir Part I & II,” Kelly Reichardt’s “First Cow,” Paul Schrader’s “The Card Counter,” Kogonada’s “After Yang,” and Sundance 2022 Grand Jury Prize winner “Utama” by Alejandro Loayza Grisi.

Condor’s Alexis Mas said: “We are thrilled to bring to the French audiences this pure jewel. ‘Joyland’ is so fresh: we’re continuously surprised in every sequence, by the turns of the story and the exceptional level of filmmaking. And we feel that the arthouse audience, who are very curious, will be very excited with discovering Pakistani society.”

“Joyland” is produced by Apoorva Guru Charan, Sarmad Sultan Khoosat (“Circus of Life”) and Lauren Mann (“Swiss Army Man,” “The Card Counter”).

It is produced by all caps and Khoosat Films in association with Diversity Hire Ltd., One Two Twenty Entertainment, Blood Moon Creative, Film Manufacturers Inc., Astrakan AB and Noruz Films from producers Kathryn M. Moseley, Oliver Ridge, April Shih and Katharina Otto-Bernstein.

Executive producers are Ramin Bahrani, William Olsson, Jen Goyne Blake, Tiffany Boyle, Elsa Ramo, Oleg Dubson, Kathrin Lohmann, Hari Charana Prasad, Sukanya Puvvula and Owais Ahmed.

The film stars Ali Junejo, Alina Khan, Rasti Farooq, Sarwat Gilani, Sohail Sameer, Salman Peerzada and Sania Saeed, and features cinematography by Joe Saade (“Costa Brava Lebanon,” “Broken Keys”).

Sadiq’s short film “Darling” won the Horizons Best Short Film award at the 2019 Venice Film Festival, and was acquired for worldwide distribution by Focus Features.

Film Constellation’s Cannes slate includes Un Certain Regard title “Harka” by Lotfy Nathan, and Jamie Dack’s Sundance winner “Palm Trees and Power Lines.”