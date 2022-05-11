ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Daily Dawg Thread: May 11, 2022

By Greg Poole
bulldawgillustrated.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWGOLF: Dawgs Move Into Second Place at NCAA Albuquerque Regional. Led by a pair of 3-under tallies from Jenny Bae and Candice Mahé, the Georgia women’s golf team fired a 4-under 284 in Tuesday’s second round of the NCAA Albuquerque Regional. That effort was the low team loop of the day...

bulldawgillustrated.com

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

Georgia Softball Opens Postseason Wednesday Against Ole Miss

ATHENS — First-year Georgia softball coach Tony Baldwin is hoping to find some postseason momentum after the Bulldogs experienced a late-season fade. Georgia, which returned eight position starters from a team that reached the Women’s College World Series last season, struggled down the stretch by dropping its last three SEC series.
ATHENS, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Where does Arkansas fall in USA Today Sports’ re-rank?

Now that spring practice is behind us and we begin to move towards summer training, USA Today Sports has re-ranked all 131 teams in College Football. As usual, the Southeastern Conference has plenty of representation in the top-25. Alabama is the front runner to win the College Football Playoff National Championship, with Georgia also considered to be a contender. Where does the rest of the SEC rank in the adjustment? Here’s a look at the conference, from lowest to highest: 118. Vanderbilt Oct 9, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Ken Seals (8) throws the ball as Florida Gators defensive lineman Zachary...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Independent Florida Alligator

Gators track enjoys successful opening day at the SEC Outdoor Championship

Postseason action is now upon us, as the 2022 SEC Outdoor Championships began Thursday in Oxford, Mississippi. The Florida Gators mens and womens track and field programs entered competition ranked No.3 in the nation, looking to build upon their finish in the 2022 SEC Indoor National Championships. For the second...
OXFORD, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
State
Oklahoma State
On3.com

KSR Today: Kentucky Softball postseason action; close-out Game 6s

Good morning, folks! Admittedly, the basketball news content is drying up considerably as the offseason continues to toil along. But there is still plenty out there to discuss! We’ve got postseason softball action on the way and plenty of hype surrounding the football team to at least get us through the next couple of weeks.
LEXINGTON, KY
On3.com

College Football Playoff at four is fine, just fine for Georgia

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey has a pretty simple outlook on College Football Playoff expansion: It Just Means Four. Sankey made it clear to reporters in Birmingham earlier this week. He told Georgia's National Championship parade crowd as much back in January, when a bumping Sanford Stadium crowd welcomed its champion Dawgs back home. “As the commissioner of the Southeastern Conference," Sankey boomed over the PA system, "I think the four-team Playoff worked out fine this year, didn’t you?” Spoiler alert: it did.
ATHENS, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas loses guard to Transfer Portal

Arkansas guard Jaxson Robinson will look to play for his third college in as many seasons, as he has entered the transfer portal. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jaxson Robinson (@j4xsonn) Transferring to Arkansas from Texas A&M following the 2020-21 season, Robinson made 16 appearances this season for the Razorbacks with four starts. Two highlights of his season included career-high 15 minutes played against Central Arkansas on December 1, and scoring a career-best 14 points against Elon on December 21. Moving to the transfer portal could be considered costly for Robinson. Not only is this his second time...
ARKANSAS STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Aggies softball falls to Florida in SEC tournament

The Fightin’ Texas Aggies softball team took the field in Gainesville, Florida for the second night in a row on Wednesday. They advanced through the first round with a victory over the South Carolina Gamecocks on Tuesday night, and took the field in Gainesville against the hosting Florida Gators in the second round with eyes on an extended run. Unfortunately for the A&M ladies, the night would belong to the Gators. A double steal in the bottom of the first put Florida on the board, with the first of three runs that would cross the plate in the frame. The Lady Gators would add another run in the bottom of the second on a Hannah Adams single, and would score no more, but they wouldn’t require the insurance. The Aggie ladies managed only a single 6th inning run, on a mere three hits, and Florida took the game. The loss eliminates A&M from the SEC tournament, and the Aggies will await their NCAA tournament fate.
GAINESVILLE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Houston
Person
Beth Mowins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dawg#Jack Turner#Wgolf

Comments / 0

Community Policy