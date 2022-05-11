Cardinal girls go back-to-back at LHC golf tourney

Newton junior Marin Pettigrew shot a career-best 92 for the Cardinals on Monday, helping her squad win its second straight conference title. The Cardinals edged Dallas Center-Grimes by two strokes at Pella Golf & Country Club. (Troy Hyde/Newton News)

PELLA — Newton’s girls golf team won the Little Hawkeye Conference tournament by 18 shots last year. And Rylee Heryford cruised to a 17-stroke win in the individual competition.

The rest of the league put up a much tougher fight this spring, but the Cardinals prevailed anyway, claiming their second straight LHC championship on Monday.

This time around, Newton shot a 378 at Pella Golf & Country Club. Dallas Center-Grimes was the runner-up for the second straight season but only trailed the Cardinals by two shots.

“What a day on the course,” Newton head girls golf coach Ashley Kahler said. “We finally got warmer weather, but we actually got hot weather and wind. The course played a little more challenging today with the wind and fast greens.

“Winning conference in back-to-back years is a great accomplishment. We now need to take that confidence, drive and passion into regionals next Wednesday.”

Newton senior Rylee Heryford claimed her third straight Little Hawkeye Conference championship at Pella Golf & Country Club on Monday. Heryford shot an 81 and won the tournament by seven strokes. (Troy Hyde/Newton News)

Heryford is now a three-time LHC champion after winning medalist honors again. She was not at her best but shot an 81 and won the tournament by seven strokes.

Heryford had nine-hole splits of 42-39.

“Rylee had a bit of an off day but got the job done,” Kahler said. “It’s a great accomplishment for her to have three conference medalists. I’m very proud of the girls who stepped up behind her.”

Marin Pettigrew earned her second straight all-conference honor as she placed fourth after finishing eighth last season. Pettigrew had splits of 48-44 for a career-best 92.

Ella Price improved from being a non-counting score at the conference meet last spring to grabbing all-conference honors this year.

Price registered an eighth-place finish with a career-best 97 and had splits of 49-48. She was the final golfer in the field to shoot lower than 100. The final all-conference score was a 103.

Newton junior Ella Price shot a career-best 97 to help the Cardinal girls golf team win a second straight conference championship on Monday. (Troy Hyde/Newton News)

Sophia Reynolds was the final counting score for Newton. She carded a 108 with splits of 51-57.

Madison Price (112) and Evie Main (117) turned in non-counting scores.

“Marin and Ella came in with great scores,” Kahler said. “Ella was key today. Her 97 is her best and what a great day to do that.”

Finishing after Newton (378) and DCG (380) were Indianola (395), Pella (426), Norwalk (443), Oskaloosa (444) and Grinnell (446).

DCG had the second and third best scores for the day. Laura Klaessy was the runner-up medalist with an 88 and Kaylin Petrak shot an 89.