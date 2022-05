Tickets go on sale Friday, May 20 at 10 a.m. – The California Mid-State Fair has announced that Santana has been confirmed to perform in concert on Saturday, July 23 at 7:30 p.m. An opening act will be announced at a later date. The concert will take place in the Chumash Grandstand Arena at the Paso Robles Event Center. This will be Santana’s first appearance at the CA Mid-State Fair.

PASO ROBLES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO