W00000000 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR HOLMES COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION IN RE:ESTATE OF BRIAN JAMES GOLDEN DECEASED FILE NO. 22-47PR Division Probate NOTICE TO …

NOTICE OF INTENT TO ADOPT ANNEXATION ORDINANCE TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN by the Bonifay, Florida, City Council of its intention to. AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF BONIFAY, FLORIDA, AMENDING THE CHARTER AND ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF BONIFAY TO ANNEX WITHIN THE CORPORATE AREA OF THE CITY OF BONIFAY, FLORIDA, UPON ADOPTION OF SAID ORDINANCE, PROPERTY (THE CATALYST HOLDING GROUP ANNEXATION) BEING SITUATED IN HOLMES COUNTY, FLORIDA, IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE VOLUNTARY ANNEXATION PROVISIONS OF SECTION 171.044, FLORIDA STATUTES; PROVIDING FOR SEVERABILITY, CONFLICTS, AND AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

BONIFAY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO