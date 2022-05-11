ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holmes County, FL

W00000000 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR HOLMES COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION IN RE:ESTATE OF BRIAN JAMES GOLDEN DECEASED FILE NO. 22-47PR Division Probate NOTICE TO …

washingtoncounty.news
 2 days ago

TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:. You are hereby notified that an Order of Summary Administration has been entered in the estate of Brian James Golden, deceased, File NO. 22-47PR; by the Circuit Court for Holmes County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 3828...

washingtoncounty.news

washingtoncounty.news

W00000000 NOTICE UNDER FICTITIOUS NAME LAW PURSUANT TO SECTION 865.09 FLORIDA STATUTES NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of Arc …

NOTICE UNDER FICTITIOUS NAME LAW PURSUANT TO SECTION 865.09 FLORIDA STATUTES NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of Arc on the Gulf Inc. located at 122 Water Plant Rd. Port St Joe, FL 32456, in the County of Gulf in the City of Port St Joe, Florida 32456 intends to register the said name with the Divisions of Corporations of the Florida Department of State, Tallahassee, Florida.
PORT SAINT JOE, FL
washingtoncounty.news

W00000000 Notice is hereby given that WILLIAM SCOTT STOKES, OWNER, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of SOUTHERN BEND AUTOMOTIVE located at 1149 SOUTH BLVD, CHIPLEY, FLORIDA …

Notice is hereby given that WILLIAM SCOTT STOKES, OWNER, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of SOUTHERN BEND AUTOMOTIVE located at 1149 SOUTH BLVD, CHIPLEY, FLORIDA 32428 intends to register the said name in WASHINGTON county with the Division of Corporations, Florida Department of State, pursuant to section 865.09 of the Florida Statutes.
CHIPLEY, FL
washingtoncounty.news

W00000000 EARLY COUNTY JUVENILE COURT IN THE MATTER OF: K.G., W/F, 12/05/2012 To: Megan Smith, mother of the above referenced female child born December 5, 2012. To: Unknown Biological …

EARLY COUNTY JUVENILE COURT IN THE MATTER OF: K.G., W/F, 12/05/2012. To: Megan Smith, mother of the above referenced female child born December 5, 2012. To: Unknown Biological Father of the above referenced female child born December 5, 2012. Petitions were filed in this Court by Social Services Director Nikki...
EARLY COUNTY, GA
washingtoncounty.news

W00000000 NOTICE TO RECEIVE SEALED BIDS BID #2122-23 The Gulf County Board of County Commissioners will receive sealed bids from any qualified person, company, or corporation interested …

BID #2122-23 The Gulf County Board of County Commissioners will receive sealed bids from any qualified person, company, or corporation interested in providing:. This includes waste hauling services from their Solid Waste Transfer Station, located at 391 Five Points Rd. in Port St. Joe, FL, to Springhill Landfill, located at 4945 FL-273 in Campbellton, FL. Bids shall be specified at a cost per ton of solid waste rate.
GULF COUNTY, FL
washingtoncounty.news

NOTICE OF INTENT TO ADOPT ANNEXATION ORDINANCE TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN by the Bonifay, Florida, City Council of its intention to adopt an annexation ordinance as …

NOTICE OF INTENT TO ADOPT ANNEXATION ORDINANCE TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN by the Bonifay, Florida, City Council of its intention to. AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF BONIFAY, FLORIDA, AMENDING THE CHARTER AND ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF BONIFAY TO ANNEX WITHIN THE CORPORATE AREA OF THE CITY OF BONIFAY, FLORIDA, UPON ADOPTION OF SAID ORDINANCE, PROPERTY (THE CATALYST HOLDING GROUP ANNEXATION) BEING SITUATED IN HOLMES COUNTY, FLORIDA, IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE VOLUNTARY ANNEXATION PROVISIONS OF SECTION 171.044, FLORIDA STATUTES; PROVIDING FOR SEVERABILITY, CONFLICTS, AND AN EFFECTIVE DATE.
BONIFAY, FL
washingtoncounty.news

W00000000 Notice of Public Sale Notice is hereby given tat on the following dates at 9:00 am the following vehicle(s) may be sold at public sale at 3263 DeReese Dr Bonifay, FL 32425 for the …

Notice is hereby given tat on the following dates at 9:00 am the following vehicle(s) may be sold at public sale at 3263 DeReese Dr Bonifay, FL 32425 for the amount owed on each vehicle to satisfy the lien for repairs, services, and storage charges and any administrative fees allowed purusant to Pursuant to Florida Statute 713.585.
BONIFAY, FL
washingtoncounty.news

Jury finds Gainey guilty

Jury finds Shawn Thomas Gainey guilty of attempted second degree murder on Wednesday. Check back later for more details. Day one of the attempted second-degree murder trial of Shawn Thomas Gainey began on Tuesday in a Washington County courthouse with Chief Circuit Judge Christopher Patterson presiding. Gainey was initially charged...
CHIPLEY, FL
washingtoncounty.news

W00000000 NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE FORGOTTEN COAST TOWING & ROAD SERVICE, LLC gives notice that on 05/29/2022 at 10:00 AM the following vehicles(s) may be sold by public sale at 3 PINE DRIVE, …

FORGOTTEN COAST TOWING & ROAD SERVICE, LLC gives notice that on 05/29/2022 at 10:00 AM the following vehicles(s) may be sold by public sale at 3 PINE DRIVE, APALACHICOLA, FLORIDA 32320 to satisfy the lien for the amount owed on each vehicle for any recovery, towing, or storage services charges and administrative fees allowed pursuant to Florida statute 713.78.
APALACHICOLA, FL
washingtoncounty.news

NOTICE OF REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS (RFP) RFP NO.: 2022-03 CITY OF APALACHICOLA COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT-DISASTERRECOVERY (CDBG-DR) AND ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT GRANT WRITING, PROGRAM …

NOTICE OF REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS (RFP) COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT-DISASTERRECOVERY (CDBG-DR) AND ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT GRANT WRITING, PROGRAM MANAGEMENT AND CONSULTING SERVICES. The City of Apalachicola, Florida (the "City") is seeking proposals from qualified firms to provide Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery ("CDBG-DR") and economic development consulting services and other...
APALACHICOLA, FL
washingtoncounty.news

Gainey found guilty of attempted second-degree murder

A jury found Shawn Thomas Gainey guilty of attempted second-degree murder on Wednesday after a two-day trial. The six-member jury took just 10 minutes to deliberate, returning the guilty verdict after hearing from three witnesses called by defense attorney Casey Bigelow, including Gainey. Gainey told the court he was in...
CHIPLEY, FL
washingtoncounty.news

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS FOR CDBG GRANT ADMINISTRATION CITY OF VERNON FOR FFY 2019 The City of Vernon hereby requests proposals from qualified individuals or firms to provide Administration services …

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS FOR CDBG GRANT ADMINISTRATION CITY OF VERNON FOR FFY 2019. The City of Vernon hereby requests proposals from qualified individuals or firms to provide Administration services for a Florida Small Cities Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) in the Neighborhood Revitalization category. The City has been awarded CDBG grant #22DB-OP-02-77-02-N13 in the amount of $650,000.00 for the FFY 2019 funding cycle; therefore, procurement and contracting will follow CDBG regulations.
VERNON, FL
washingtoncounty.news

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS FOR CDBG ENGINEERING SERVICES FOR THE CITY OF VERNON FOR A FFY 2019 COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT NEIGHBORHOOD REVITALIZATION PROJECT The City of Vernon hereby requests …

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS FOR CDBG ENGINEERING SERVICES FOR THE CITY OF VERNON FOR A FFY 2019 COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT NEIGHBORHOOD REVITALIZATION PROJECT. The City of Vernon hereby requests proposals from qualified individuals or firms to provide Engineering services for a Florida Small Cities Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Neighborhood Revitalization project.
VERNON, FL
washingtoncounty.news

Chipley advances to Regional Finals

The Chipley Tigers baseball team is headed to the 1A Regional Finals after a 10-3 home victory on Tuesday over Franklin County. The Tigers will play the Bozeman Bucks at 7 p.m. Friday in Chipley.
CHIPLEY, FL

