Spain's Rovi maintains 2022 guidance after Q1 profit doubles

By Reuters Staff
 4 days ago

MADRID, May 11 (Reuters) - Spanish pharmaceutical group Rovi on Wednesday maintained its guidance for the full year after its net profit in the first quarter more than doubled thanks to revenues from COVID-19 vaccines.

The company said its net profit rose 123% from the same period a year ago to 53 million euros ($55.86 million), while operating revenues rose 57% to 206 million euros.

Since last year, the Madrid-based company has been buoyed by its partnership with Moderna to manufacture its COVID-19 vaccine for large parts of the world.

Rovi said it was unable to evaluate the full impact that the pandemic may have on its accounts this year.

Reuters

Reuters

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

