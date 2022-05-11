Letter to the editor: A dirty little secret

There is a dirty little secret among the anti-abortion right-wing and religious community. An adoption racket similar to the religious racket. It has become a growing industry. The object is to find states such as California that pay...
WHEN a young mom shared the rules she has in place for her toddler son, she expected backlash – especially because she doesn't allow others to give her child sugar and won't force him to share. Thousands of people weighed in on the mom's parenting choices, with some labeling...
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Living in a house with your mother-in-law and your father-in-law is a mistake. Just ask my mother. She told me living in such close proximity to your in-laws can be a nightmare, and I believe her.
There will be "blood and fire and billows of smoke. The sun will be turned to darkness and the moon to blood," quoted Peter, a disciple of Jesus. [i] In 2014, based partly on the above quote of an Old Testament Bible scripture, pastor John Hagee boldly, but incorrectly, proclaimed that an Apr. 15, 2014 Blood Moon lunar eclipse marked the date of a significant event that would occur. The Washington Post reported Hagee suggesting that the significant event would be a 'Rapture' during which "Christians will be taken to heaven, Israel will go to war in a great battle called Armageddon, and Jesus will return to earth." [ii]
A little bit of twerking has gotten a teenager and her mom evicted from their Charlotte apartment complex. Marshette Foster is speaking out after learning she and her daughter, Alana Foster, 21, are being evicted following a twerking encounter at the pool, The Charlotte Observer reported. “That’s egregious,” she told...
A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
Andrea Lynn Hayslette lived in Surfside Beach, South Carolina with her husband Larry and their two children; 5-year-old Ryan and 2-year-old Katie. According to The Charley Project, the 29-year-old was a straight-A student at Coastal Carolina University and she worked part-time.
Jill Duggar Dillard and her husband Derick Dillard reportedly once experienced severe money issues, forcing them to get food from neighbors and food banks to stay afloat. The shocking information allegedly came out in unsealed court documents from when Jill, Jessa, Joy-Anna and Jinger sued the Springdale police department for leaking private information from police reports after their father, Jim Bob, told authorities their brother Josh molested five young girls.
Gender reveals have firmly become part of the 21st-century parenting journey. While once you had simply to decide whether to wait until your due date to know the sex of your baby, now you have the option of whether to shower your nearest and dearest with pink or blue fireworks, balloons, confetti, or cake to announce the big boy or girl baby news.
WEDDINGS are meant to be happy occasions where loved ones come together to celebrate a new union. But, as we all know, there’s usually some drama involved during every stage of the planning. One woman has received backlash online because of the location she chose to marry her second...
Megan Fox wants her kids to express themselves however they please. In a wide-ranging interview with Glamour U.K. for their April cover story, the 35-year-old actress opens up about how she teaches her children, Journey River, 5, Bodhi Ransom, 8, and Noah Shannon, 9, about gender identity and encourages them to be confident in who they are.
COLORADO SPRINGS — Trees, grasses and shrubs continue to grow, die and drop leaves each season. By reducing or eliminating these nearby fuels around your home, you can minimize the ability of your home to ignite during a wildfire. You can increase the likelihood your home survives a wildfire by taking these steps: Top priorities […]
