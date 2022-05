Casio has released a new model in its hybrid Edifice line, the ECB30P-1AV, and it’s got a slick racecar-inspired new look in addition to a set of smart features. The ECB30P-1AV, although it’s an analog watch rather than a “true” smartwatch, still packs Bluetooth connectivity and comes with a number of smart features. The watch will automatically update to the time zone in your current location, based on 300 locations worldwide, and the watch’s timer notifications will pair with your calendar to alert you of an upcoming appointment. It’s even got a handy phone finder function.

