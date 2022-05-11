Attorneys for men shot by deputies say video counters Osceola sheriff’s claims – Orlando Sentinel

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola County, FL

Attorneys for men shot by deputies say video counters Osceola sheriff's claims

By The Black Chronicle News Service
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA second-by-second video review of the moments before Osceola County deputies killed 20-year-old Jayden Baez and wounded two of his friends in a Target parking lot shows discrepancies in Sheriff Marcos López’s retelling of what happened, lawyers representing the men said Tuesday. In a nearly one-hour press...

Osceola sheriff needs internal probe of shooting

The recent deputy-involved shooting in Osceola County has many people concerned as to what actually happened in the Target parking lot, and there hasn’t been much of a response coming out of Osceola County Sheriff Marco Lopez other than the comments, “We do things a little bit different here in Osceola County.” He has shifted the entire responsibility to provide information to the FDLE.
Body of missing woman found off Florida Keys

KEY WEST, Fla. – Officials are investigating after the body of a missing woman was found off the coast of the Florida Keys. According to the U.S. Coast Guard, a good Samaritan found the body of 28-year-old Jewel Hammond Friday afternoon, approximately 200 yards off Mule Key, which is west of Key West.
Osceola County, FL
Florida woman on electric shopping cart batters Walmart employee, police say

LARGO, Fla. - A St. Petersburg woman was arrested after police say she tore through a Largo Walmart on an electric shopping cart, damaging merchandise, slapping an employee and using profanity when staff asked her to leave. According to an arrest report, Asia Sharee McClendon, 29, entered the Walmart on...
4 Florida men face life in prison for impersonating police, DOJ says

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Four Tampa Bay area men face up to life in federal prison after authorities said they committed several armed robberies, home invasions, and shootings while dressed as police officers, a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s office stated. Authorities said the following men were...
Florida Man Jailed in Rome After Attempting to Murder Woman

Patrick Luke Sutton, 28 of Cape Canaveral, Florida, was arrested in Rome after he allegedly attempted to murder a 69-year-old woman. Reports stated that Sutton used a deadly weapon in an attempt to assault the woman while imprisoning her. He was captured near the intersection of Turner McCall Blvd and...
Florida men who allegedly dressed as cops, committed armed robbery facing life in prison

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Four Florida men are facing charges after allegedly staging robberies while dressed as police officers. Reginald Roberts, 22, Nathaniel Keith Carr, 28, Daniel Jackson, 29, and Chrishawn De’Earl Butler, 22, are all facing charges for conspiracy, robbery and discharging firearms in the commission of crimes of violence. If the men are convicted, they could all face a maximum of life in prison, according to a release from the Department of Justice.
Marcos López
2 dead, 3 hurt in shooting at Houston flea market

Thousands of people were at the busy flea market. Two people are dead and three others are hurt from a shooting at a Houston flea market, where thousands of people were shopping on a busy Sunday, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said. The shooting appeared to stem from an...
Central Florida woman illegally passing a vehicle dies after crashing into concrete pole, deputies say

POINCIANA, Fla. – A vehicle crash claimed the life of a Kissimmee woman Saturday morning. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Keishly Malave, 30, was traveling north on Country Club Road in Poinciana around 10:30 a.m. As she approached Wedge Lane, deputies say Malave crossed the double yellow lines on the road and began going northbound in the southbound lane to illegally pass a Nissan Altima.
Florida police shoot suspect on high school campus

Video above: West Palm Beach police discuss deadly shootingStudents and staff at Alexander Dreyfoos School of the Arts are safe after an altercation between West Palm Beach police and an erratic driver led to a deadly shooting on campus Friday.The public high school, located on South Sapodilla Avenue, was originally on a “code red” lockdown after the incident at 11:58 a.m. It is now on a “code yellow” lockdown.Stay informed: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News Police said the person was driving on the wrong way of the street and drove through a locked gate, toppling a tree and nearly hitting maintenance personnel. A West Palm Beach police officer responded within one minute of the call from the school for assistance. An altercation happened in the auditorium of the school, where the suspect was shot and killed, police said. Police reiterated that the suspect was violent and erratic, and appropriate force was used.The officer is on administrative leave, per protocol. In The Headlines: Air traffic controller guides passenger to safe landing at PBIA after pilot has medical emergency “There is NO threat to students or the public at this time,” police said in a tweet. Parents are asked to follow the following procedure for the dismissal plan. Students who drive will be released first.Bus riders and those who use Tri-Rail will be released nextStudents who depend on parent transportation will be released last. People will be called when it is time for parent pickup. Bella, a student, said she was at lunch in building 7, where there is a lobby, and a man was banging on a door. The teacher told him to leave, she said.After hearing that there had been a shooting and realizing the doors don’t lock, Bella said she and a friend ran to the Tri-Rail station since there was nowhere to hide.”It’s very eye-opening. You never really know what’s going to happen wherever you are…kind of concerning,” Bella said. Adam Myers, President of the Fraternal Order of Police, West Palm Beach released the following statement: “The Fraternal Order of Police believes any loss of life is unfortunate. The officer who responded to Dreyfoos School of the Arts did so to aid Palm Beach County School District Police and protect children and staff. If not for the officer’s heroic actions the resulting tragedy may have been much greater. Upon the conclusion of the investigation when all facts are known, we are confident the public will come to a similar conclusion.”Follow us on social: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram Several law enforcement agencies are investigating at this time.A WPBF 25 News crew is at the scene.This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.
Seminole County firefighter identified as gunman in Titusville murder-suicide

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Titusville police identified the man and woman killed in a suspected murder-suicide on Thursday. Officers said they found Haley Friedel, 24, of Titusville, in the driveway inside a vehicle with apparent fatal gunshot wounds. Gregory DePietro, 32, of Titusville, was located close to the vehicle on the home’s lawn with an apparent gunshot wound.
