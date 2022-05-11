Attorneys for men shot by deputies say video counters Osceola sheriff’s claims – Orlando Sentinel

Video above: West Palm Beach police discuss deadly shootingStudents and staff at Alexander Dreyfoos School of the Arts are safe after an altercation between West Palm Beach police and an erratic driver led to a deadly shooting on campus Friday.The public high school, located on South Sapodilla Avenue, was originally on a “code red” lockdown after the incident at 11:58 a.m. It is now on a “code yellow” lockdown.Stay informed: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News Police said the person was driving on the wrong way of the street and drove through a locked gate, toppling a tree and nearly hitting maintenance personnel. A West Palm Beach police officer responded within one minute of the call from the school for assistance. An altercation happened in the auditorium of the school, where the suspect was shot and killed, police said. Police reiterated that the suspect was violent and erratic, and appropriate force was used.The officer is on administrative leave, per protocol. In The Headlines: Air traffic controller guides passenger to safe landing at PBIA after pilot has medical emergency “There is NO threat to students or the public at this time,” police said in a tweet. Parents are asked to follow the following procedure for the dismissal plan. Students who drive will be released first.Bus riders and those who use Tri-Rail will be released nextStudents who depend on parent transportation will be released last. People will be called when it is time for parent pickup. Bella, a student, said she was at lunch in building 7, where there is a lobby, and a man was banging on a door. The teacher told him to leave, she said.After hearing that there had been a shooting and realizing the doors don’t lock, Bella said she and a friend ran to the Tri-Rail station since there was nowhere to hide.”It’s very eye-opening. You never really know what’s going to happen wherever you are…kind of concerning,” Bella said. Adam Myers, President of the Fraternal Order of Police, West Palm Beach released the following statement: “The Fraternal Order of Police believes any loss of life is unfortunate. The officer who responded to Dreyfoos School of the Arts did so to aid Palm Beach County School District Police and protect children and staff. If not for the officer’s heroic actions the resulting tragedy may have been much greater. Upon the conclusion of the investigation when all facts are known, we are confident the public will come to a similar conclusion.”Follow us on social: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram Several law enforcement agencies are investigating at this time.A WPBF 25 News crew is at the scene.This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO