LAS VEGAS – Louis Smolka was doing plenty of things right against Vince Morales this past December. A couple minutes into the second round, Smolka landed a left, then a couple knees to the body. But then everything went south in the blink of an eye. Morales went from covering up his midsection from the knees to a winging right hand, and it landed. It put Smolka on the canvas, and an instant later, he had the first knockout loss of his career.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO